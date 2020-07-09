LAPP North America Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

LAPP North America has announced the appointment of Jay Lahman as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Florham Park, NJ, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAPP North America has announced the appointment of Jay Lahman as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Lahman will be responsible for the North American region and will report directly to Georg Stawowy, LAPP’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lapp Holding, N.A. Inc.



Lahman has 25 years of experience in the cable industry including electrical, industrial, utility, OEM, data communication and specialty markets. Prior to joining LAPP, he served as Senior Vice President of Electrical Raceway Sales at Atkore International and spent 14 years at General Cable U.S, including a role as Vice President and General Manager for General Cable in Barcelona, Spain, where he led a multinational team of 2,800 employees across seven sites. Lahman began his career with positions at Belden Wire and Cable, Thomas & Betts and ADC Telecommunications.



“The talented team at LAPP is devoted to helping our customers meet the challenges of increasingly automated and networked manufacturing environments. I’m excited to be part of that team as we join our customers in building the factories of the future.”

LAPP North America expertly manufactures robust industrial cables, connectors, glands, custom cable assemblies, and industrial communication solutions to help manufacturers automate and future-proof their factory floors. LAPP’s U.S. headquarters is located in Florham Park, NJ with a 130,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, including an in-house UL (CTDP) and CSA (SMTC) certified laboratory to ensure the highest quality industrial cables available in the market today.



Since 1959, LAPP has grown to 4,650 employees operating around the globe developing, manufacturing and selling more than 40,000 products. With 18 production sites, 44 company-owned sales companies, more than 100 international offices, and worldwide headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, LAPP is everywhere you need us to be.

