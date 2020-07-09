Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HOTEL Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: HOTEL) ("HOTEL" or "the Company"), a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry is pleased to invite you to participate in its Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, July 24, 2020
1:00 P.M. EST
(12:00 P.M. CST, Mexico City Time)

The management team will host the call and discuss HOTEL's Second Quarter 2020 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on July 23rd after market close.

To join the webcast (audio and presentation) please visit:
https://hotel.adobeconnect.com/hotel/

To participate in the conference call and Q&A session, please dial:
Toll Free US: (877) 271 1828
International: +1 (334) 323 9871
Mexico: 01 800 847 7666
Participant Passcode: 74695062#

About Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe:
Hotel is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, centered on acquiring, converting, developing and operating its own hotels as well as third party-owned hotels. The Company focuses on strategic hotel location and quality, a unique hotel management model, strict expense control and the proprietary Krystal® brand as well as other international brands. As of year-end 2019, the Company employed over 3,700 people and generated revenues of Ps. 2,238 million. For more information, please visit www.gsf-hotels.com

Contact Information

Enrique Martínez Guerrero
CFO
+52 55 5261 0800

Maximilian Zimmermann
IR Director
+52 55 5261 4508

