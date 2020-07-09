Cardlytics Hires Peter Davies as Head of Sales Strategy and Operations

Davies is one of several notable hires for the company’s sales and product teams

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, is enhancing its leadership team with the addition of industry veteran, Peter Davies, as Head of Sales Strategy and Operations. Davies will lead the sales strategy, operations, and readiness teams to help deliver return on marketing investment for some of the top brands in the country.



With nearly two decades of advertising and technology experience, Davies most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for Darkstore, a technology company focused on same-day fulfillment and delivery for brands, including Nike. Prior to Darkstore, Davies was General Manager for MediaMath’s commercial sector, where he led new business and client service teams. During this time, he was responsible for major partnerships with IBM, Macy’s, Liberty Mutual, and other enterprise brands across programmatic technology and digital strategy. This led to annual double-digit growth for the company. Before MediaMath, Davies was Global Chief Revenue Officer at Rokt, where he successfully led and launched their US and UK operations while overseeing global revenue streams.

“We are continuing to invest in the capabilities of our team to create a better return for our advertisers and more leverage for our business,” said Ross McNab, Cardlytics’ President of North America Advertising. “With purchase insights from more than 140 million monthly active users, we’re uniquely positioned to help marketers understand spend behavior and drive measurable sales through our brand-safe advertising channel. Peter’s longstanding experience will help us shape important conversations with advertisers and drive efficiencies in our business.”

Davies is one of several notable additions to Cardlytics’ sales and product teams. In March, Emily Flowers joined Cardlytics as Head of Sales Readiness with oversight of sales training and resourcing. Flowers previously worked as a consultant for three years after spending a decade at Google, most recently as its Global Head of Business Curriculum. In April, Joy Ho joined Cardlytics as Vice President of Product Strategy, leading the team responsible for building products that solve marketers’ problems, including a self-service advertising platform. Ho previously spent time managing product marketing at Pinterest and Facebook.

Davies is based in Cardlytics’ New York office, Ho in San Francisco, and Flowers in Atlanta.

