July 15 Deadline for Multiple Tax Types and Programs

Traditional tax deadlines were extended from April 15 to July 15 to help families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Montpelier, Vt.—Earlier this year, the State extended the deadlines for many tax filings to help families and businesses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont. As the new deadline approaches, the Vermont Department of Taxes is reminding Vermonters that the income tax filing deadline for personal income tax, corporate income tax and fiduciary income tax is July 15, 2020. In addition, all estimated income tax payments previously due between April 15 and July 15 are due July 15.

In addition to this reminder that the income tax filing deadline is nearing, the department also reminds Vermonters to file their Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Credit Claim no later than July 15, even if they are not seeking an income-based property tax credit, so that towns can provide accurate property tax bills. At this time, thousands of Vermont homeowners have not filed their Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit Claims, and filings received after July 15 are subject to late fees assessed by a taxpayer’s town that the Tax Commissioner does not have authority to waive.

“We know this continues to be a very challenging time for Vermont families and businesses, which is why the Administration and Legislature have worked together to provide some economic relief throughout the pandemic,” stated Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio. “We were pleased to provide the extension from April to July, but it is important to file these documents by July 15 to ensure your property tax bill is correct and to avoid late fees.”

The department also continues to accept Vermont Renter Rebate Claims, which also help make housing more affordable for many Vermonters.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file all documents electronically using tax software, a tax preparer or the department’s taxpayer portal at myVTax.vermont.gov. Those who are unable to meet the July 15 deadline for personal, corporate and fiduciary income taxes may file an application to extend to October 15, but the taxpayer must still pay any tax owed by July 15.

Taxpayers having trouble filing Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit Claims may call (802) 828-2865 for help. Information on upcoming tax filing deadlines and these programs is available on the department’s website.