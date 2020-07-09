HPC Clusters for Enterprise with NVIDIA T4, Quadro RTX Developed by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech just announced high performance clusters and workstations integrated with NVIDIA’s groundbreaking T4 and Quadro RTX GPUs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading HPC engineering experts in the U.S., just announced high performance technology integrated with NVIDIA’s groundbreaking T4 and Quadro RTX GPUs. Nor-Tech clients have been relying on NVIDIA products and Nor-Tech engineering for decades to deliver a decisive competitive edge.

The NVIDIA T4 GPU accelerates diverse cloud workloads, including high-performance computing, deep learning training and inference, machine learning, data analytics and graphics.

Based on the new NVIDIA Turing architecture and packaged in an energy-efficient 70-watt, small PCIe form factor, T4 is optimized for mainstream computing environments and features multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores and new RT Cores. Combined with accelerated containerized software stacks from NGC, T4 delivers revolutionary performance at scale.

From stunning industrial design to advanced special effects to complex scientific visualization, NVIDIA’s Quadro is the world’s preeminent visual computing platform. Trusted by millions of creative and technical professionals to accelerate their workflows, only Quadro has the most advanced ecosystem of hardware, software and tools to transform the disruptive challenges of today into business successes of tomorrow.

• NVIDIA QUADRO RTX 8000: Enter a new frontier in professional graphics with unprecedented performance and scalability with 48 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory and NVIDIA NVLink. Designers and artists across industries can now expand the boundary of what’s possible, working with the largest and most complex ray tracing, deep learning, and visual computing workloads.

• NVIDIA QUADRO RTX 6000: Powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture and the NVIDIA RTX platform, this brings the most significant advancement in computer graphics in over a decade to professional workflows. Designers and artists can now wield the power of hardware-accelerated ray tracing, deep learning, and advanced shading to dramatically boost productivity and create amazing content faster than ever before.

• NVIDIA QUADRO RTX 4000: Meet today’s demanding professional workflows with GPU accelerated ray tracing, deep learning, and advanced shading. The NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000, powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture and the NVIDIA RTX platform, delivers best in-class performance and features in a single-slot PCI-e form factor. Design and create like never before with faster time to insight and faster time to solution

Please inquire about a free trial of NVIDIA T4 and Quadro RTX.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “By integrating NVIDIA’s T4 and Quadro RTX GPUs into our expertly engineered high performance servers, clusters and high-end workstations we are able to offer our clients the assurance that they are getting a very powerful advantage over their competitors. This technology delivers the faster solutions and faster time to market that create a winning edge.”

For specs, product briefs and datasheets visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hybrid-gpu-solutions-from-nor-tech/nvidia-for-enterprise/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel and the OSC Open OnDemand NFS Project advisory board. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

