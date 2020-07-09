Reviewed State Budget goes to general debate on Tuesday

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 9 - The draft of the reviewed General State Budget for 2020 will be debated and voted on, in general terms, in the next plenary meeting of the National Assembly (parliament), scheduled for the 14 of this month. ,

The decision was taken last Wednesday, at the conference of parliamentary whips, a session chaired by the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The reviewed 2020 General State Budget foresees incomes and expenses of around 13.5 billion kwanzas.

The draft law considered the reference price of US $ 33 per barrel of oil, with a reduction of about 14.9% compared to the 2020 General State Budget, initially proposed.

In April of this year, the Angolan Government presented a set of measures to face Covid-19, which includes the review of the General 2020.

Approved by Parliament last December, the State Budget/2020 foresaw expenses and revenues in the amount of Akz 15.8 billion.

Speaking to the press, the deputy whip of the ruling MPLA party, Armando da Cruz Neto, considered the review of the 2020 State Budget to be prudent, given that the country is facing a public health problem, due to Covid-19 that plagues more than 200 countries.

He indicated that, due to the huge financial problems caused by Covid-19, the State had to redefine priorities related to the preservation of public health, food production and revenue collection to sustain public expenditure.

Maurilio Luyele, from the largest opposition party, UNITA, believes that the social sector must be protected from the budget restrictions resulting from Covid-19.

On his turn, the CASA-CE coalition whip, Alexandre Sebastião André, said it was paramount to make the national economy larger and stronger to stop relying on imports.

Social Renewal Party (PRS)’s leader Benedito Danie stated that, in addition to education and health, the revised Budget should also prioritize communication, secondary, tertiary and national routes, for the viability of free trade zones in the country.

The FNLA, in the voice of its sole parliamentary representative and also leader, Lucas Ngonda, indicated that the revised Budget must adapt to the current situation since the country must attend to priorities related to the maintenance of jobs, health and education.