EDRM Partners with Doug Austin of eDiscovery Today Blog to Present a Monthly Case Law Webinar Series

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to celebrate its global advisory council leader, Doug Austin’s new monthly webinar series focused on e-discovery case law.

EDRM is a foundational sponsor of Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog along with Craig Ball, president of Craig D. Ball, P.C. and EDRM’s general counsel.

“Doug Austin surfaces great, informative and influential e-discovery cases every week,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss the month in review with Doug and one of his many renowned guests.”

“I have been doing a monthly webinar on e-discovery issues with Doug for several years now, and it’s always a treat for me when we get to do the review of case law,” said Tom O’Connor, Director, Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center. “It allows us to stop being technologists for a brief time and put on our lawyer’s hat to talk about legal issues and how they are playing out in the e-discovery field. I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration with Doug in his new EDRM sponsorship.”

“There is probably no bigger influence on e-discovery practices today than court rulings regarding the e-discovery practices of other legal professionals,” said Doug Austin, editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m grateful to EDRM for agreeing to host this monthly series discussing interesting and informative e-discovery case law opinions!”

Register for the inaugural episode on July 22 at 1 p.m. EDT here.

You can find Doug’s eDiscovery Today blog here: http://ediscoverytoday.com/

About eDiscovery Today blog

Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

