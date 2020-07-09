CENTOGENE Announces the Scientific Publication of a holistic solution in the preventive testing of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage diagnostics and genetic research company, today announced that its paper ‘Rapid Large-Scale COVID-19 Testing During Shortages’ has been published in Diagnostics (www.mdpi.com/journal/diagnostics), an international peer-reviewed open access journal on medical diagnosis. The paper describes innovative testing solutions in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and contributes to the global understanding of the novel Coronavirus. Furthermore, it discusses the Company’s science-backed Coronavirus initiatives, and how these can provide a testing blueprint for the medical community.



Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE, said, “Over the past months, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that we are providing the highest standards of molecular diagnostic testing that can support widescale testing of SARS-CoV-2. Maintaining our commitment to developing solutions that keep patients at the forefront, we leveraged our medical expertise to provide rapid and reliable diagnostic solutions on a large scale amid this global outbreak. The holistic solution is also the basis for our service to airport based mobility, like at the Frankfurt airport. We are proud that we can now share these insights – enabling necessary joint efforts to provide preventative testing and a return to a new normal.”

“At CENTOGENE, we pride ourselves on providing our patients with diagnostic tests they can trust,” adds Dr Florian Vogel, SVP Clinical Lab Operations. “With our recent COVID-19 testing initiative, we have demonstrated that even during resource shortages, it is possible to rapidly develop and deliver high quality testing under WHO/CDC Guidelines.”

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 3.0 billion weighted data points from over 530,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of March 31, 2020.



The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of March 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with 39 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.



