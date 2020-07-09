Recent Survey by GoodFirms Unfolds the 25 Pro Tips with Blog Examples to Increase the Organic CTR
GoodFirms highlights the most excellent tips to increase the CTR so that online businesses can quickly implement it.
Improve your CTR by getting inspired with 25 Pro tips with blog examples unlocked by GoodFirms new survey.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the businesses are holding a powerful online presence, the Click Through Rate (CTR) has become the priority for them to stay ahead from their competitors. It has also challenged the digital marketers and best SEO Companies to implement effective and unique strategies to help various organizations to increase their CTR and reach their business goals.
— GoodFirms Research
According to the study of GoodFirms on How to Improve Organic CTR of Blogs have highlighted the formula to calculate the Click-Through Rate (CTR). As per the formula, if 100 people view your link on Google SERPs (100 impressions) and 55 of those click on the link, your organic CTR is 55%. Though, it isn’t easy to achieve a CTR as high as this.
In this research, GoodFirms has disclosed the insights with 25 pro tips with blog examples to enhance the organic search CTR and attract more traffic to your blog or site. GoodFirms conducted the survey where 85+ Content Marketing Experts worldwide participated to share their valuable knowledge on how to find out the blog posts with high CTR, the type of blog post professionals prefer, and the tactics they apply to get a high ranking.
Around 34.48% of the surveyed experts have an average click-through rate between 1-1.9% for their blog posts. Most content marketing experts have shared the wisdom to focus on writing compelling titles and content using relevant keywords to grab the consumer's attention and increase the CTR by targeting the right audience. These days, you can associate with the Top Content Marketing Companies that are renowned for assisting the online businesses to curate a strong content strategy and blog posts as per their client’s requisites.
