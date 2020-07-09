Due Diligence Team Successful on Western Mexico Projects

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that due diligence visits have been conducted at both the San Dieguito de Arriba processing plant ("SDA plant") and the historic El Dorado Mine both in Nayarit, Mexico. The examination of the SDA plant found all key components in good order and, as expected, identified the need for the replacement of various working parts for which a cost estimate is being prepared. The historical mine, La Hundida, at El Dorado, was accessed both on surface and underground.



In April 2020, Candente Gold signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Magellan Acquisition Corp. ("Magellan") giving Candente Gold the right to earn up to a 100% interest in both the SDA plant and the El Dorado property. The site visits to the SDA plant and El Dorado Project represent the physical inspection portion of Candente Gold’s due diligence on the properties. The reviews will provide the Company with valuable information to progress toward a definitive agreement and implementation of the initial stages of our growth strategy. Legal due diligence work is ongoing although preliminary reviews have not identified any concerns.

In the historical La Hundida Mine, underground workings were found to be in stable condition. Rock chip sampling was conducted and samples were collected and sent to Altiplano Gold Silver SA de CV laboratories in Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico for assay and metallurgical testing. Due to the current COVID19 travel restrictions, the Company’s Qualified Persons cannot verify the Quality Assurance and Quality Control (“QA-QC”) procedures carried out during the sampling process but understand that it was overseen by Ing. Gerardo Moreno, an experienced Geological Engineer and Project Manager with more than 35 years of experience with mining projects.

The results of these tests along with recommendations for rehabilitation work and projections of ongoing operating expenses will provide the basis for a cost estimate to return the plant to operational status with feed material from the El Dorado Property. The company is targeting a 1000t bulk sample for an initial trial run.

The SDA plant was operational from 2007 (by Minerales Vane S.A. de C.V.) until April 2017, processing ore from various operators in the region on a toll and partnership basis. Magellan acquired the SDA plant from Rose Petroleum in November 2017 through the purchase of its subsidiary, Minerales Vane, for a value of $1.5M ($1M cash plus shares). Magellan only operated the plant in February 2019 when processing a bulk sample of approximately 600 tons for a tolling opportunity. While the results of the test were encouraging, the supplier subsequently experienced challenges in providing feed to the plant on a consistent basis and therefore the plant has not operated since.

Magellan entered an option agreement on the El Dorado property in August of 2018, with Ingenieros Mineros, S.A. de C.V. (“IMSA”) and modified the agreement January 15, 2020. IMSA retains a negotiable NSR of 3.5% and Magellan is obligated to either perform US$20,000 of work on the property in 2020 and $25,000 in 2021 or make payments of US$5,000 per quarter. Under the Definitive Option Agreement with Magellan, Candente Gold would assume these obligations.

About Candente Gold

Candente Gold has launched a comprehensive growth strategy to build a cash flowing business platform and gain access to properties with near surface exploration potential while maintaining El Oro as its flagship asset and an integral part of the overall growth strategy. The acquisition of the SDA Plant and the El Dorado historic mines signifies an important first step.

The financial benefits from Western Mexico operations and the addition of specialized personnel will translate across platforms to strengthen our efforts to explore and potentially mine. The Company is currently evaluating properties that are complimentary to the SDA plant and El Dorado Property.

El Oro is a district scale gold project encompassing a well-known prolific high-grade gold dominant gold-silver epithermal vein system in Mexico. The project covers 20 veins with past production and more than 57 veins in total, from which approximately 6.4 million ounces of gold and 74 million ounces of silver were reported to have been produced from just two of these veins (Ref. Mexico Geological Service Bulletin No. 37, Mining of the El Oro and Tlapujahua Districts. 1920, T. Flores*)

Modern understanding of epithermal vein systems indicates that several of the El Oro district’s veins hold excellent discovery potential, particularly below and adjacent to the historic workings of the San Rafael Vein, which was mined to an average depth of only 200 metres.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director and Matthew Melnyk, CPG., Director Operations are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. Ms. Freeze and Mr. Melnyk have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

