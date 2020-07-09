Patriot One Partners with ecoMine Technologies via Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster’s COVID-19 Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce a development partnership with ecoMine Technologies Corporation (ecoMine) to advance ecoMine’s innovative, low-cost, on-the-spot pathogen screening technology. ecoMine’s technology platform has significant potential in this current pandemic, (especially when it comes to enabling the safe return to work across multiples sectors of the economy) as well as a broad range of other pathogen detection applications beyond COVID-19.



ecoMine has been selected by Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster (the “Supercluster”) as a feasibility project under its recent COVID-19 program, to enable the proof of concept development and prototyping of COVID-19 antigen screens, integrated into a secure digital assurance platform to provide a holistic approach to workplace health and public safety.

“We are delighted to be working with ecoMine, which is allowing us to carry out our mission to create safer communities by detecting threats facing our global citizens,” expressed Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One. “This-on-the-spot screening solution – ecoScreen – is highly innovative and has the potential to become a significant element within our expanding PATSCAN Platform and will assist our resellers and their end client users to build safe environments within their facilities.”

“Partnering with Patriot One Technologies on this COVID-19 Program was ideal,” said Rob Greene, CEO of ecoMine. “Patriot One is an AI-driven technology firm that has the deep technical expertise to help us create secure data architectures based on our on-the-spot-screening solution, and they have a powerful network of security system integrators able to work with property owners to create safe, secure locations for their staff, customers and partners.”

About Patriot One Technologies Inc.

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About EcoMine

EcoMine is a Vancouver based start-up that was established in 2017 to explore novel peptide-based chemistries for a variety of sensing, industrial and mineral processing applications. Its proprietary technology uses synthetic biology to create purpose-built, low-cost environmentally benign biochemical reagents with high binding affinities and high selectivity.

About Digital Technology Supercluster:

The Digital Technology Supercluster is led by global companies such as Microsoft , Telus , Teck Resources Limited , Mosaic Forest Management , Lululemon , LifeLabs , MDA , and Terramera , and tech industry leaders such as 1Qbit , D-Wave Systems , Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, Sanctuary AI , and LlamaZOO . Members also include BC’s post-secondary institutions such as Emily Carr University of Art + Design , British Columbia Institute of Technology , University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University . A full list of Members can be found here .

About the COVID-19 Program:

The COVID-19 Program funds projects that contribute to improving the health and safety of Canadians, supporting Canada’s ability to address issues created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, these projects will build expertise and capacity to address and anticipate issues that may arise in future health crises. More information can be found here .

