Alimera Sciences Initiates Landmark NEW DAY Clinical Trial to Evaluate ILUVIEN® as Baseline Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema

ATLANTA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a global pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced the initiation of the company’s NEW DAY clinical trial, a randomized, controlled, multi-center study designed to generate prospective data for ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg as a baseline therapy in patients diagnosed with diabetic macular edema (DME). The company will host a conference call on July 15th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the trial in detail.

“Although the usage of ILUVIEN has grown over the last few years, we believe that it continues to be underutilized in the treatment of diabetic macular edema. Our prior clinical data sets demonstrate the ability of ILUVIEN to control the underlying disease process and reduce the recurrence of edema for up to three years, rather than treating recurrent chronic edema with short term therapies,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With this NEW DAY Study we intend to demonstrate the efficacy of ILUVIEN as baseline therapy in patients with early DME by comparing ILUVIEN to the current standard of care, anti-VEGF therapy. We are conducting this large prospective study because we are committed to protecting the retina to preserve vision and improve the care of patients diagnosed with DME.”

About the NEW DAY Study

The NEW DAY Study is a multicenter, single masked, randomized and controlled trial designed to generate prospective data evaluating ILUVIEN as a baseline therapy in the treatment of DME and demonstrate its advantages over using the current standard of care of repeat anti-VEGF injections. The NEW DAY Study is planned to enroll 320 treatment-naïve, or almost naïve, DME patients in approximately 42 sites around the U.S.

Patients who meet the entry criteria will be randomized to receive either an ILUVIEN intravitreal implant or five injections of intravitreal aflibercept 2 mg at four-week intervals for the first 16 weeks as a loading dose. After the initial 16-week period, both arms will be evaluated every 4 weeks and receive supplemental intravitreal injections of aflibercept 2 mg only as needed. Criteria for supplemental treatment is set by protocol and will be identical in both treatment arms. The planned treatment period in the study is 18 months. Once the treatment period is concluded, patients will be given the option to participate in an open label extension study for up to 42 months.

“Our real-world data indicate that the benefits of ILUVIEN are maximized when used early in DME to control the underlying disease process and prevent the accumulation of retinal injury. NEW DAY is designed to generate data in a well-controlled trial to demonstrate the benefits of ILUVIEN when compared to the current leading therapy for DME,” said Samer Kaba M.D., Alimera’s Chief Medical Officer. “We believe ILUVIEN’s mechanism of action and delivery method make it an ideal baseline therapy by continuously delivering a low dose steroid to control the underlying neuroinflammation and reduce the fluctuation of edema.”

The primary outcome measure for NEW DAY is the mean number of supplemental aflibercept injections needed during the trial between treatment groups. Key secondary endpoints include mean best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score over time up to 18 months, time to first supplemental treatment, retinal thickness amplitude on optical coherence tomography (OCT), and diabetic retinopathy scores. In addition, the study will collect patient-reported outcome measures to evaluate the effect on patients’ quality of life and level of functioning. Exploratory endpoints will include neuronal functional measures and OCT imaging measures of retinal nerve layer thickness.



Alimera expects to incur approximately $13.5 million over the next three to four years associated with the NEW DAY Study and to fund these costs with existing resources, cash flow from operations and the redeployment of other clinical spending. As of June 30, 2020, Alimera had approximately $13.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Full study details will be made available on the Alimera’s scheduled conference call and at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSINGTM technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release submicrogram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E. to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies and for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

