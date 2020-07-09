NexTech AR Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, Video Conferencing and Virtual Events, is pleased to announce that NexTech has filed to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market.



Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “We have worked very hard to be able to meet the requirements for Nasdaq and believe that we check all the boxes. Our plan to move to a national exchange reflects our capital raising success, as well as the success and momentum in growing our video conferencing software platform InfernoAR and augmented reality business. We believe that listing on Nasdaq will help broaden our shareholder base, increase appeal to institutional investors, indexes and ETF’s and provide shareholders with better liquidity.”

Kashif Malik, CFO of NexTech comments, “I’m excited for the prospect of being listed on such a prestigious exchange as NASDAQ and have been working with our council and NASDAQ to ensure that we meet the criteria to be approved and to get our form 40-F registration statement and form F-X to the SEC.”

After extensive discussions with our council and the NASDAQ, the Company believes it will meet the requirements for listing NexTech’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Although the timing is not certain and there can be no guarantee that the company gets approved to be listed the company is expecting the process to take 60 days.

Before any listing of the Company’s common stock on The NASDAQ Capital Market can occur, Nasdaq will need to give final approval of the Company’s listing application. The Company believes it currently meets all listing requirements for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Notwithstanding the foregoing, no assurance can be given that the Company’s common stock will ultimately be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

As part of the company's compensation plan it has issued 50,000 stock options to a consultant to the company at a strike price of $6.20 with 3 year vesting terms.

Recent Company Highlights in 2020:

July 2, 2020: Hired Arnaud Amet as Director of Sales for Europe. Mr. Amet situated in Paris, France comes from regional and global sales and marketing roles in Microsoft (MSFT) where he worked for over a decade ending in 2015. He also has significant experience with his own startup in sales and marketing of AR/VR to large brands partnering with Facebook (FB), Huawei and Microsoft.



June 29, 2020: signed a contract to supply its InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform to the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD).



June 19, 2020: NexTech closed a private placement of 1,528,036 units priced at the market price of $2.10 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,208,875 (the "Offering"). This financing provides the company with a healthy cash and inventory position of over $7.5million - its highest ever.



June 18, 2020: Company announces that it has signed a partner supplier agreement with BDA, LLC. BDA Sports will be using the InfernoAR virtual event platform for their signature annual Think Tank 2020 program for teams in NHL, NBA, MLB, and NFL.



June 10, 2020: Company signed a partner agreement and contract to provide its InfernoAR Virtual Events platform services to Skybridge World Dubai clients. Skybridge is a leading events, exhibition and marketing solutions provider to global corporations whose clients include: Emirates Glass, IBM, Lilly, Henkel, Amgen and many others. NexTech and Skybridge have already solidified their partnership and signed up their first customer, Bohringer Ingelheim.



June 4, 2020: The company launched its new ARitize360 app now live and available for a FREE download on both iOS and Android. The app's 3D scan technology will add to the revenue-generating power of its AR eCommerce solution and its recently launched 3D/AR advertising platform.



June 3, 2020: The company achieved record revenue and gross profit for the month of May 2020. Both revenue and gross profit showed dramatic increases in May. Notably, compared to May 2019, the company's revenue increased 169% to $1,300,000 while gross profit grew 290% to $800,000 representing the highest revenue and gross profit ever achieved in a single month.



June 1, 2020: CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased 100,000 shares. It was reported that on 5/5/2020 he purchased 929,885 common shares of NexTech common stock, this is his fourth buy for the year 2020.



May 25, 2020: Signed a contract to supply its Augmented Reality Solutions to a $30 billion market capital, publicly-traded global technology company.



May 22, 2020: The company announced very positive results for its recently launched 3D/AR Ad Network which went live on February 4th 2020. Using the company's 3D/AR ads resulted in a 300% increase in sales conversions, a 32% increase in click-through-rate (CTR) and a 23% lower cost per click than traditional 2D ads.



May 21, 2020: InfernoAR Virtual Events platform chosen to supply a $13 billion capital, publicly-traded global insurance company, for their global leadership two day summit starting June 6th.



May 19, 2020: Inferno AR integration with Cvent Solutions optimizing the entire InfernoAR event management value chain. Integration with CVENT will broaden the utility and increase the appeal of the platform by helping end-users seamlessly register and become more productive while using the platform.



May 14, 2020: Q1 Revenue grows 177% to $2.5 million, Gross Profit grows 267% to $1.3 million, Working Capital of $3.5 million.



Q1 Revenue grows 177% to $2.5 million, Gross Profit grows 267% to $1.3 million, Working Capital of $3.5 million. May 12, 2020: InfernoAR platform integration with all major video platforms including its previously announced integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and new integrations with Cisco Webex, BlueJeans, Google Hangouts, Google Meet, and GoToMeetings. These critical integrations continue to extend the capabilities of the platform, broaden the utility of the platform and help end-users become even more productive while using the platform.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.

The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ​‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

InfernoAR: the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages put InfernoAR in a class by itself.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios : expected to launch in 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

