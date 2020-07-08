Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,913 in the last 365 days.

EU donates EUR 2 million to enhance developing countries’ trading capacity

Over 2,800 activities have been organised since the fund was created in 2001. The European Union confirmed its latest contribution at a meeting of the Committee on Trade and Development on Aid for Trade, which took place on 7 July.

Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said: "Trade has the potential to drive economic growth and sustainable development into developing countries by bringing new business opportunities. The EU's generous donation will help ensure that these economies' voices are heard in trade negotiations to make this a reality."

The European Union's WTO Ambassador, João Aguiar Machado, said: "These are trying times for world trade, for the WTO and its membership. The EU remains strongly committed to the WTO and to the further integration of developing and least-developed countries into the multilateral trading system. We are pleased to be able to continue supporting these joint efforts through the WTO."

Overall, the EU has donated just over EUR 25 million (approximately CHF 27 million) to the various WTO trust funds in addition to individual contributions from the EU member states.

You just read:

EU donates EUR 2 million to enhance developing countries’ trading capacity

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.