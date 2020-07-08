EU donates EUR 2 million to enhance developing countries’ trading capacity

Over 2,800 activities have been organised since the fund was created in 2001. The European Union confirmed its latest contribution at a meeting of the Committee on Trade and Development on Aid for Trade, which took place on 7 July.

Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said: "Trade has the potential to drive economic growth and sustainable development into developing countries by bringing new business opportunities. The EU's generous donation will help ensure that these economies' voices are heard in trade negotiations to make this a reality."

The European Union's WTO Ambassador, João Aguiar Machado, said: "These are trying times for world trade, for the WTO and its membership. The EU remains strongly committed to the WTO and to the further integration of developing and least-developed countries into the multilateral trading system. We are pleased to be able to continue supporting these joint efforts through the WTO."

Overall, the EU has donated just over EUR 25 million (approximately CHF 27 million) to the various WTO trust funds in addition to individual contributions from the EU member states.