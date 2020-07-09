Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,913 in the last 365 days.

First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results Release

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday July 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).

First Quarter conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: July 29, 2020
   
Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
   
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com
   
Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
  North America and international: (647) 788-4919
   
Replay: Available from noon (EDT) on July 29, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on August 12, 2020
  Available from noon (EDT) on July 29, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on August 12, 2020
  North America and international: (416) 621-4642
   
Passcode: 1388802

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

UK contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results Release

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.