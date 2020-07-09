Xebec Announces Results of the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec” or the “Company”), a global provider of clean energy solutions is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020 in a virtual format only.
Election of Directors
All nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2020 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors’ section of the Corporation’s website.
Kurt Sorschak
William Beckett
Peter Bowie
Dr. Prabhu Rao
Joseph H. Petrowski
Guy Saint-Jacques
Appointment of Auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors for the Corporation.
Amendment to the Articles of the Corporation
More than two third of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting approved the special resolution amending the articles of the Corporation in order to allow, during the year, for the appointment of a number of directors of up to one-third of the number of directors elected at the last annual meeting.
New Stock Incentive Compensation Plan
The disinterested shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting approved the adoption of the new stock incentive compensation plan. Details of the terms of the new plan are available in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2020.
About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.