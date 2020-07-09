Genasys™ Inc. Announces Installation of Company’s Critical Communications Systems in City of Newport Beach, CA

City Utilizing Genasys IPAWS Watch for Wireless Emergency Alerts

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the installation of the Company’s hardware and software public safety emergency notification systems in Newport Beach, CA. The advanced Genasys systems, which feature satellite connectivity, battery backup and cloud-based Command and Control software, replaced air raid-style mechanical sirens.



“The systems’ installation was easy, and testing has gone well,” commented Katie Eing, Emergency Services Coordinator for the City of Newport Beach. “In addition to clear voice messaging, multiple siren tone options and a clean visual aesthetic, Genasys speaker arrays continue to operate when power and telecommunications go down.”

The installation was approved by the Newport Beach City Council following an August 2019 staff report that stated, “A key improvement over the existing system is voice command capabilities. During a disaster, public safety officials can sound the siren and then give voice commands over the speaker system instructing community members on exactly what to do.”

“By enabling COVID-19 and other public safety notifications on multiple channels, including speaker arrays, IPAWS, WEA and social media, Genasys is a significant upgrade from the previous siren-only equipment,” added Ms. Eing.

“Genasys unifies community emergency warning systems by delivering multi-channel alerts, notifications and instructions to help protect residents and visitors during crisis situations,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Our suite of public safety solutions provide emergency management officials the assurance critical communications will be delivered that help keep people safe.”

The Genasys unified, multi-channel platform provides a full range of technologies and communication channels for local, regional and national emergency warning systems including:

SMS

IPAWS

WEA

Genasys Speaker Arrays

Social Media

Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)

Geo-Located Mobile Mass Messaging

Cell Broadcast

To view videos of the Newport Beach systems’ tests, click HERE .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), Team Safety Management (TSM), LRAD® voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

