Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Announces Best Quarter In Company’s History For Denver Licensee

Diego Pellicer – Colorado reports record-breaking sales for the second quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW), a premium marijuana brand and retail development company, today announced that its Denver licensee reported its 2020 second quarter fiscal results with a 24 percent increase in year-over-year gross receipts and 38 percent increase over the first quarter of 2020.



“High quality products, incredible value and outstanding customer service in a clean and socially distant, world-class environment make for a winning formula. These second quarter numbers are impressive and a testament to the power of the Diego Way,” said Nello Gonfiantini III, chief executive officer, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. “We’re very pleased that customers continue to turn to Diego Pellicer for a premium experience and applaud all the employees for their diligence in providing a safe shopping environment that’s compliant with state and federal guidelines.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Colorado has permitted cannabis dispensaries to remain open as an essential service. Diego Pellicer – Colorado has implemented strict protocols according to state and federal guidelines that include social distancing, frequently sanitizing surfaces and order-ahead services via the Diego Pellicer App. To ensure no more than 10 people are in the store at one time, an innovative text message service notifies customers waiting outside in their cars, when a budtender can welcome them.

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is a premium marijuana brand, retail and management company. In addition to its branded locations in Colorado, the company actively seeks to acquire and manage high-end, turnkey cannabis retail stores, cultivation and manufacturing facilities. DPWW is executing on its long-term vision to become a national, vertically integrated cannabis company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com .

WEBSITE: www.diego-pellicer.com; co.diego-pellicer.com

