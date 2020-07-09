Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at Global RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit

/EIN News/ -- SUWON, Republic of Korea, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company will present its platform technology and discuss the potential utility of Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA), Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA)  and GalNAc-asiRNA at the global Virtual RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit on Wednesday, July 22.

Dr. Lee will discuss asiRNA platform’s efficiency in target gene silencing with reduced non-specific effects. He will also present the advantages of Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA), OliX Pharmaceutical’s proprietary RNAi delivery method that efficiently silences gene expressions which can be locally administered to target various diseases with unmet needs.

Dr. Lee will be participating in the following sessions:

  • Presentation: Therapeutic Development Using Chemically Modified Asymmetric siRNAs
    Date & Time: Wednesday, July 22 at 9 am ET
  • Presentation: Live Discussion & Q&A
    Date & Time: Wednesday, July 22 at 10 am ET

OliX Pharmaceuticals continues to move forward to build out its RNAi therapy platforms and recently signed a supply contract with a European based biotechnology company for the GalNAc siRNA research & development.

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.
To learn more about the company, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/
To learn more about RNAi technology, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/rnd/rnd01.php

asiRNA Boilerplate

Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA) is the next generation of RNAi therapeutics that offers efficient gene regulation. In comparison to existing siRNA therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceutical’s asiRNA shows comparable gene silencing and significantly reduce siRNA-mediated side effects such as off-target gene silencing and immune stimulation. 

cp-asiRNA Boilerplate

Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA) is OliX Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary RNAi delivery method that efficiently silences gene expressions. cp-asiRNA can be locally administered to target various diseases with unmet needs such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain.

GalNaC-siRNA Boilerplate

In March 2020, OliX Pharmaceuticals secured a proprietary N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNac) platform, a RNAi therapy platform that targets variety of liver diseases.  GalNAc conjugated RNAi therapeutic enables siRNA uptake by the liver hepatocytes by binding with a high affinity and specificity to the asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR).

Media Contact:

Surabhi Verma
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.646.677.1825
Surabhi.Verma@westwicke.com

 

Primary Logo

