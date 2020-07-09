Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kan., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the sale of the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.



The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsr6eshy at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $12,213,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020 compared to $14,950,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2019 and $15,494,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 1, 2020. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter were $1,972,000 compared to $2,714,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $2,633,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter were $1,972,000 compared to $2,858,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $2,787,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter. EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter was $2,364,000 compared to EBITDA from continuing operations before special items of $3,372,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and EBITDA from continuing operations before special items of $3,612,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter.

There were no special items in the 2021 fiscal year first quarter. In the 2020 fiscal year first quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business. In the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $208,000.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter. Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (844) 466-4114 in the United States and Canada, and (765) 507-2654 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 2068676.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsr6eshy and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada, and (404) 537-3406 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 2068676.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as stock option modification charges, one-time tax charge and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2020 June 2, 2019 March 1, 2020 Sales $ 12,213 $ 14,950 $ 15,494 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,972 $ 2,858 $ 2,787 Special Items, Net of Tax: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - (144 ) - Stock Option Modification - - (154 ) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,972 $ 2,714 $ 2,633 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ (15 ) $ (127 ) $ (249 ) Net Earnings $ 1,957 $ 2,587 $ 2,384 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - (0.01 ) - Stock Option Modification - - (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations - - (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - (0.01 ) - Stock Option Modification - - (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations - - (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,402 20,492 20,519 Diluted 20,460 20,586 20,578 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.



Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

May 31, 2020 March 1, 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 121,070 $ 122,355 Accounts Receivable, Net 6,590 10,925 Inventories 6,680 6,379 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,243 5,535 Total Current Assets 139,583 145,194 Fixed Assets, Net 18,364 16,100 Operating Right-of-use Assets 387 420 Other Assets 10,068 10,072 Total Assets $ 168,402 $ 171,786 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 2,487 $ 4,735 Accrued Liabilities 1,361 1,709 Operating Lease Liability 142 152 Income Taxes Payable 2,824 2,111 Total Current Liabilities 6,814 8,707 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 245 268 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 15,986 15,986 Deferred Income Taxes 793 834 Other Liabilities 4,367 4,316 Total Liabilities 28,205 30,111 Shareholders’ Equity 140,197 141,675 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 168,402 $ 171,786 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.88 $ 6.90

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):



13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2020 June 2, 2019 March 1, 2020 Net Sales $ 12,213 $ 14,950 $ 15,494 Cost of Sales 8,539 10,146 10,460 Gross Profit 3,674 4,804 5,034 % of net sales 30.1% 32.1% 32.5% Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,630 1,922 2,147 % of net sales 13.3% 12.9% 13.9% Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,044 2,882 2,887 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 656 948 717 Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,700 3,830 3,604 Income Tax Provision 728 1,116 971 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,972 2,714 2,633 % of net sales 16.1% 18.2% 17.0% Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (15 ) (127 ) (249 ) Net Earnings $ 1,957 $ 2,587 $ 2,384 % of net sales 16.0% 17.3% 15.4%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):



13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2020 13 Weeks Ended June 2, 2019 13 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 1,630 $ - $ 1,630 $ 1,922 $ - $ 1,922 $ 2,147 $ (208 ) $ 1,939 % of net sales 13.3% 13.3% 12.9% 12.9% 13.9% 12.5% Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,044 - 2,044 2,882 - 2,882 2,887 208 3,095 % of net sales 16.7% 16.7% 19.3% 19.3% 18.6% 20.0% Interest Income 656 - 656 948 - 948 717 - 717 % of net sales 5.4% 5.4% 6.3% 6.3% 4.6% 4.6% Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,700 - 2,700 3,830 - 3,830 3,604 208 3,812 % of net sales 22.1% 22.1% 25.6% 25.6% 23.3% 24.6% Income Tax Provision 728 - 728 1,116 (144 ) 972 971 54 1,025 Effective Tax Rate 27.0% 27.0% 29.1% 25.4% 26.9% 26.9% Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,972 - 1,972 2,714 144 2,858 2,633 154 2,787 % of net sales 16.1% 16.1% 18.2% 19.1% 17.0% 18.0% Loss from Discontinued Operations (15 ) (15 ) (127 ) (127 ) (249 ) - (249 ) % of net sales -0.1 % -0.1 % -0.8 % -0.8 % -1.6 % -1.6 % Net Earnings 1,957 - 1,957 2,587 144 2,731 2,384 154 2,538 % of net sales 16.0% 16.0% 17.3% 18.3% 15.4% 16.4% Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,044 2,882 3,095 Addback non-cash expenses: Depreciation 277 366 402 Stock Option Expense 43 124 115 EBITDA 2,364 3,372 3,612

Contact:

Donna D’Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500