Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kan., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the sale of the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsr6eshy at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $12,213,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020 compared to $14,950,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2019 and $15,494,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 1, 2020.  Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter were $1,972,000 compared to $2,714,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $2,633,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter were $1,972,000 compared to $2,858,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $2,787,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter. EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter was $2,364,000 compared to EBITDA from continuing operations before special items of $3,372,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and EBITDA from continuing operations before special items of $3,612,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter.

There were no special items in the 2021 fiscal year first quarter. In the 2020 fiscal year first quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business. In the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $208,000.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter. Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter and $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today.  Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call.  The conference call dial-in number is (844) 466-4114 in the United States and Canada, and (765) 507-2654 in other countries.  The required passcode for attendance by phone is 2068676.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.  The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsr6eshy and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.  It can also be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada, and (404) 537-3406 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 2068676. 

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as stock option modification charges, one-time tax charge and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets.  Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials.  Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up. 

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

                       
        13 Weeks Ended  
                 
        May 31, 2020     June 2, 2019     March 1, 2020  
      Sales $ 12,213       $ 14,950       $ 15,494    
                       
      Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,972       $ 2,858       $ 2,787    
      Special Items, Net of Tax:                
      Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         (144 )       -    
      Stock Option Modification   -         -         (154 )  
      Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,972       $ 2,714       $ 2,633    
                       
      Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ (15 )     $ (127 )     $ (249 )  
                       
      Net Earnings $ 1,957       $ 2,587       $ 2,384    
                       
      Basic Earnings per Share:                
      Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10       $ 0.14       $ 0.14    
      Special Items:                
      Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         (0.01 )       -    
      Stock Option Modification   -         -         (0.01 )  
      Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10       $ 0.13       $ 0.13    
                       
      Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations   -         -         (0.01 )  
                       
      Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.10       $ 0.13       $ 0.12    
                       
                       
                       
      Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10       $ 0.14       $ 0.14    
      Special Items:                
      Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         (0.01 )       -    
      Stock Option Modification   -         -         (0.01 )  
      Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10       $ 0.13       $ 0.13    
                       
      Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations   -         -         (0.01 )  
                       
      Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.10       $ 0.13       $ 0.12    
                       
      Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                
      Basic   20,402         20,492         20,519    
      Diluted   20,460         20,586         20,578    
                       
      1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
     


Comparative balance sheets (in thousands): 

  May 31, 2020   March 1, 2020  
Assets (unaudited)      
Current Assets        
Cash and Marketable Securities $ 121,070   $ 122,355  
Accounts Receivable, Net   6,590     10,925  
Inventories   6,680     6,379  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   5,243     5,535  
Total Current Assets   139,583     145,194  
         
Fixed Assets, Net   18,364     16,100  
Operating Right-of-use Assets   387     420  
Other Assets   10,068     10,072  
Total Assets $ 168,402   $ 171,786  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts Payable $ 2,487   $ 4,735  
Accrued Liabilities   1,361     1,709  
Operating Lease Liability   142     152  
Income Taxes Payable   2,824     2,111  
Total Current Liabilities   6,814     8,707  
         
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   245     268  
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   15,986     15,986  
Deferred Income Taxes   793     834  
Other Liabilities   4,367     4,316  
Total Liabilities   28,205     30,111  
         
Shareholders’ Equity   140,197     141,675  
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 168,402   $ 171,786  
         
Additional information        
Equity per Share $ 6.88   $ 6.90  
         

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

                 
  13 Weeks Ended  
                 
  May 31, 2020     June 2, 2019     March 1, 2020  
                 
Net Sales $ 12,213       $ 14,950       $ 15,494    
                 
Cost of Sales   8,539         10,146         10,460    
                 
Gross Profit   3,674         4,804         5,034    
% of net sales   30.1%         32.1%         32.5%    
                 
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   1,630         1,922         2,147    
% of net sales   13.3%         12.9%         13.9%    
                 
Earnings from Continuing Operations   2,044         2,882         2,887    
                 
Interest and Other Income:                
Interest Income   656         948         717    
                 
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes   2,700         3,830         3,604    
                 
Income Tax Provision   728         1,116         971    
                 
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,972         2,714         2,633    
% of net sales   16.1%         18.2%         17.0%    
                 
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax   (15 )       (127 )       (249 )  
                 
Net Earnings $ 1,957       $ 2,587       $ 2,384    
% of net sales   16.0%         17.3%         15.4%    
                 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

                                         
                                         
  13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2020     13 Weeks Ended June 2, 2019     13 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020  
  GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items  
                                         
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 1,630     $ -   $ 1,630       $ 1,922     $ -     $ 1,922       $ 2,147     $ (208 )   $ 1,939    
% of net sales   13.3%           13.3%         12.9%           12.9%         13.9%           12.5%    
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations   2,044       -     2,044         2,882       -       2,882         2,887       208       3,095    
% of net sales   16.7%           16.7%         19.3%           19.3%         18.6%           20.0%    
                                         
Interest Income   656       -     656         948       -       948         717       -       717    
% of net sales   5.4%           5.4%         6.3%           6.3%         4.6%           4.6%    
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes   2,700       -     2,700         3,830       -       3,830         3,604       208       3,812    
% of net sales   22.1%           22.1%         25.6%           25.6%         23.3%           24.6%    
                                         
Income Tax Provision   728       -     728         1,116       (144 )     972         971       54       1,025    
Effective Tax Rate   27.0%           27.0%         29.1%           25.4%         26.9%           26.9%    
                                         
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,972       -     1,972         2,714       144       2,858         2,633       154       2,787    
% of net sales   16.1%           16.1%         18.2%           19.1%         17.0%           18.0%    
                                         
Loss from Discontinued Operations   (15 )         (15 )       (127 )         (127 )       (249 )     -       (249 )  
% of net sales   -0.1 %         -0.1 %       -0.8 %         -0.8 %       -1.6 %         -1.6 %  
                                         
Net Earnings   1,957       -     1,957         2,587       144       2,731         2,384       154       2,538    
% of net sales   16.0%           16.0%         17.3%           18.3%         15.4%           16.4%    
                                         
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations           2,044                 2,882                 3,095    
Addback non-cash expenses:                                        
Depreciation           277                 366                 402    
Stock Option Expense           43                 124                 115    
EBITDA           2,364                 3,372                 3,612    
                                         

Contact:
Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500

Primary Logo

You just read:

