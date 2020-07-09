Demand Surges for Evolv Technology’s Touchless Security Screening System as World Reopens from Pandemic

Company Introduces New Thermal Imaging Capabilities for Its AI-based Platform, Evolv Express™

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv Technology , the pioneer in human security, today announced unprecedented demand for its touchless security screening system, Evolv Express ™ , as the global economy reemerges following shutdowns caused by the Coronavirus.



The company also unveiled the Evolv Thermal Imaging Package for Evolv Express . Available immediately, the new optional capability allows venues to screen each visitor or employee for elevated skin temperature followed by touchless weapons screening. This integrated health and weapons screening concept of operation (conop) is an industry first that optimizes use of facility space and resources.

COVID-19 has forever redefined security screening. Pre-pandemic procedures relied predominantly on metal detectors, hand wands and invasive bag inspections. This approach has quickly become obsolete. It is far too slow and overly reliant on manual effort, which results in unsafe crowding at entrances and risky physical contact. Adding a separate, standalone step for temperature screening slows the process even more. In short, a fundamentally new approach is required.

Evolv is leading the digital transformation to touchless security screening, one that addresses the ‘new normal’ threat of pandemic disease as well as concealed weapons. Using artificial intelligence software and powerful sensors, the company’s products facilitate social distancing while minimizing person-to-person interaction – requiring no stopping, no emptying of pockets or removing bags. People simply walk through naturally, alleviating long lines at entrances while greatly reducing interaction between visitors and security staff. To date, Evolv’s systems have been used to screen more than 50 million individuals in an expedient, respectful manner.

“I’ve had dozens of conversations recently with leaders responsible for security screening at many kinds of venues and facilities. All of these professionals agree on one thing – there’s no going back to the old invasive, analog approach,” said Evolv Technology Chief Executive Officer Peter George. “The future is touchless and digital. It’s a post-pandemic re-imagining of security screening that leverages modern technologies to deal with the realities of today’s threats and health and safety concerns, while being able to quickly address the threats of tomorrow. Evolv is proud to be leading the way by partnering with multiple major outdoor recreation venues as they reopen.”

As part of its phased reopening efforts now underway, Six Flags is using Evolv Express to screen park guests and employees upon their arrival to eliminate invasive bag checks and crowded entrance lines. This represents a cornerstone of the world’s largest theme park operator’s extensive new safety measures . With 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada and more than 50,000 employees, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions for 58 years.

Evolv Express can screen up to 3,600 people per hour – 10 times more than legacy approaches such as metal detectors. As a result, in addition to enhancing visitor experience, organizations can improve the performance of their security teams while reducing labor costs.

New Thermal Imaging Package for Evolv Express

With COVID-19 being the most pressing global safety concern, the Evolv Thermal Imaging Package for Evolv Express is now available to help organizations identify potential carriers of the virus. Optimizing use of space by being physically integrated with Evolv Express, the package comprises a thermal sensor and the Evolv TempCheck™ application. This adds the elevated skin temperature detection capability to Evolv’s Cortex AI™ software platform, which allows visitors to be screened for potential signs of health risk.

As the industry’s only integrated touchless health and weapons screening solution, individual visitors and employees are screened first for elevated skin temperature, followed immediately by weapons screening. Enhancing conop procedures, venue personnel can direct those with elevated readings to secondary screening. As a result, venues reduce the risk that their guards, visitors and employees are exposed to individuals presenting signs of virus infection. With this optional add-on package, venues can screen 800-1,300 people per dual-lane Evolv Express.

The Evolv Thermal Imaging Package for Evolv Express is manufactured in the U.S., complies with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and meets Food and Drug Administration guidelines. Additional information is available here .

Evolv Technology is the leader in human security – providing touchless security screening that ensures safety without sacrificing the visitor experience. The company’s products spot concealed weapons and potential virus infection threats using advanced digital sensors and modern artificial intelligence that is incredibly accurate, discrete and delivers three to five times more throughput than older technologies. Evolv Express™ has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™ and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards. A member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, Evolv’s customers include hundreds of top entertainment venues, stadiums, large-scale events, cultural landmarks, corporations, hospitals, schools and airports around the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC (Data Collective), General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital and SineWave Ventures. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

