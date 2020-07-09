Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020.

Dividend Amount: $0.135
Record Date: July 31, 2020
Payable Date: August 14, 2020

About CSW Industrials
CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ("HVAC/R") applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.  For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations
Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
adrianne.griffin@cswi.com

 

