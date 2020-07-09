Robert Half CISO Clint Maples Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance Customer Advisory Board

Industry Alliance Adds Additional Members, Continues to Deliver Guidance on Reducing Risk of Identity-Related Breaches, Including Panel Session at Identiverse

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture, today announced that Clint Maples, chief information security officer for global staffing firm Robert Half, has joined its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). Maples will provide user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA. In addition, Fischer Identity, MorganFranklin Consulting, Semperis, and Strivacity, have also become members of the IDSA.



According to a recent study conducted by Dimensional Research and sponsored by the IDSA , the majority of IT security and identity professionals surveyed said they have experienced an identity-related breach at their company within the past two years, and nearly all of them reported they believe these breaches were preventable. “Identity-related security is a work in progress. I look forward to working with the IDSA and sharing my knowledge and experience helping companies build and rapidly scale their security programs,” said Maples, who previously served as CISO at SigFig and LendUS.

Maples will join fellow IDSA CAB members from Adobe and Red Ventures to present at Identiverse, a leading identity industry event. The virtual session will cover deploying identity-centric security strategies; employing consistent definition of policies; improving end-to-end visibility of identity context across the security stack; and leveraging an improved monitoring, logging and auditing, for more effective SecOps.

Identiverse Virtual IDSA Panel

Getting Controls Right: Balancing Security, Privacy and Experience

Friday, July 31

10:00 – 10:50 a.m. MDT

Eric Anderson, Enterprise Security Lead, Adobe

Scott Breece, CISO, Community Health Systems

Clint Maples, CISO, Robert Half

Narendra Patlolla, Director Identity and Access Management, Red Ventures

Moderated by Baber Amin, Ping Identity CTO West

Register for free at https://identiverse.com .

New Members

Fischer Identity

Fischer Identity is defining Identity and Governance Administration (IGA) for Higher Education and other industries. Fischer’s IGA solution is a mature, fully integrated and configurable solution providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence: On-Premise, IaaS, SaaS, Hybrid and Private Cloud.

MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin’s Cybersecurity practice delivers a broad range of enterprise cybersecurity professional services with a focus on Identity and Access Management, including complex implementations of Identity Governance Solutions (IAG/IGA), Access Management, Strong Authentication, and Privileged Access Management.

Semperis

Semperis is the pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for cross-cloud and hybrid environments. The company provides threat monitoring, incident response, and disaster recovery solutions for enterprise directory services—the keys to the kingdom. Semperis’ patented technology for Microsoft Active Directory protects over 40 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors.

Strivacity

Strivacity, whose mission it is to remove complexity from customer identity, joins the IDSA to establish the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) working group and to help drive the next generation of thinking around customer identity. Strivacity uniquely provides a combination of solutions for Adaptive Access Control, Customer Lifecycle Management, Consent Management, and Insights and Market Segmentation into a single SaaS-based offering.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.

Follow the IDSA

Join the Community: https://forum.idsalliance.org/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/idsalliance

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/identity-defined-security-alliance/

Blog: https://www.idsalliance.org/blog/

Contacts

Industry Contact:

Identity Defined Security Alliance

Julie Smith, 303-324-3159

julie@idsalliance.org