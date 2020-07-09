Global Alcohol-Free Mouthwash Market Emerging Growth Factors, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast (2020 – 2026)

Alcohol-Free Mouthwash Market

Mouthwash is widely recommended in daily oral hygiene habit to improve oral health, and it can be used quickly during the day.

Findings from Facts and Factors published a new research report on "Global Alcohol-Free Mouthwash Market – By Type (Cosmetic Mouthwashes, Therapeutic Mouthwashes, Others), and By Applications (Family, Dental Hospital, Others): Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

Mouthwash is widely recommended in daily oral hygiene habit to improve oral health, and it can be used quickly during the day. Mouthwash can be used for therapeutic and cosmetic purposes, with brushing and flossing. Mouthwash helps to remove the leftover germs after brushing that may cause plaque, bad breath and gum problems. Most of the mouthwash contains alcohol that can cause an initial burning sensation, dryness in the mouth and unpleasant taste. An Alcohol free mouthwash is beneficial than alcohol contain mouthwash and provide better effect on the gloss, hardness, color, and wear of tooth composite restorations.

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

In the increasing population, rising oral health related problems such as gum problem, bad breath and increasing demand for alcohol free mouthwash over the other mouthwash containing alcohol is driving the market growth. Alcohol free mouthwash is more beneficial, it is safe for dental filling and restoration. Rising awareness about dental care, increasing preferences for oral care and hygiene products, recommendation from doctors and increasing number of approvals of mouthwash may drive the mouthwash market which in turn, drive the alcohol free mouthwash market over the forecast period. Alcohol-free mouthwash helps to preserve the natural saliva balance required to flush out the bacteria. In addition, the increasing investments innovative products and development of new product are anticipated to produce lucrative opportunities in the market in the future years. However, lack of knowledge in the rural area, may restraints the market growth.

By type segmentation, the therapeutic mouthwashes category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global alcohol-free mouthwash market attributed to therapeutic mouthwashes helps to prevent the tooth decay, reduce bad breath, plaque and gingivitis. It is available on-the-counter as well as by prescription.

On the basis of application segment, the family category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to growing use of mouthwash and increasing awareness about oral health. As part of an oral hygiene routine, mouthwash is used by various families.

By geography, in 2019, the North America dominated the market for the alcohol-free mouthwash owing to increasing oral care activities and affordable price of the product. Most people in this region uses mouthwash as a primary treatment for oral problem such as mouth ulcers and teething.

Top key players operating in the market are Johnson, Lion, Sunstar, P&G, Dr Harold Katz, Colgate, Tom's Of Miane, GSK, CHTT, TP, Amway, Sarakan, KAO, RP, and others.

This report segments the alcohol-free mouthwash market as follows:

Global alcohol-free mouthwash Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Cosmetic Mouthwashes

Therapeutic Mouthwashes

Others

Global alcohol-free mouthwash Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Family

Dental Hospital

Others

