Heavy Construction Equipment Market Shows 2,40,496.0 Million Revenue by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report added by Big Market Research claims that the global heavy construction equipment market is expected to garner $2,40,496.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a meticulous study of the market by deeply examining different facets of the market including market drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, regional conditions, market players, and recent developments.

The report also reveals market statistics and explains the major factors that are fueling the growth of the market. The growing demand for heavy construction equipment due to urbanization and the growth of the construction sector is greatly contributing to the growth of the global heavy construction equipment market. Moreover, advantages such as lower operational costs and the integration of advanced technologies in heavy construction equipment are boosting the growth of the global market. However, the release of harmful gases like carbon dioxide and others by these equipment are causing threats to the environment which is hindering the market growth. On the other hand, the invention of low emission and fuel-efficient machineries is likely to open rewarding growth opportunities for the market players in the upcoming years.

The report presents an exhaustive analysis of the key segments of the market using charts, diagrams, and tables. The global heavy construction equipment market is segmented based on equipment type, application, end user, and region. By equipment type, the report classifies the market into material handling, earthmoving equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. Based on applications, the report divides the market into heavy lifting, tunneling, material handling, excavation & demolition, and recycling & waste management. By end user, the report classifies the market into construction, oil & gas, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, and others (forestry and agriculture). Regionally, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. As per the report, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

In addition, the report presents detailed information about the major players as well as minor players active in the heavy construction equipment market. The key players profiled in this report include Deere & Company, Caterpillar Inc., CNH, Doosan Infracoe, JCB, AB Volvo, Hitachi Machinery Construction, Liebherr AG, Komatsu, and Sany. This research report intents to deliver useful insights on the leading companies in this market and help new market players beat the market competition.

The insights delivered in the report can help shareholders identify investment suitability and market players to chase opportunities for investments, partnerships, and geographical expansions. To end with, shareholders, marketing executives, investors, and other professionals looking for detailed data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report helpful.

