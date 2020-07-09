Bombardier Confirms Support for Commitments Announced by Alstom as Part of Bombardier Transportation Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) confirmed its support of the commitments announced by Alstom earlier today to address potential concerns raised by the European Commission in relation to Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation, including the disposition of certain assets currently held by Bombardier Transportation. Commitments to be submitted to the European Commission include:



A transfer of Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train platform;





The divestment of the Alstom Coradia Polyvalent mainline train platform and the Reichshoffen production site in France;





The divestment of the Bombardier TALENT 3 mainline train platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany; and





Providing access to certain interfaces and products for some of Bombardier Transportation’s Signalling On-Board Units and Train Control Management Systems (TCMS).

These proposed commitments are subject to the European Commission’s approval, and any disposition will be done in compliance with all required social processes and consultations with appropriate employee representative bodies.

Bombardier also reaffirmed that the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom remains on track to close in the first half of 2021.

