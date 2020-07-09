Communication Service Providers Invest in Analytics and Traffic Optimization Systems for Better Connected Car and Subscriber Mobility Experiences

Collaboration with Amdocs partner Continual sees widespread industry momentum with several key customer wins this year

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has seen rapid growth in 2020 amongst Communication Service Providers (CSPs) for solutions with mobility experience analytics. Part of Amdocs’ partner ecosystem, Continual, a leading provider of connected car and subscriber mobility experience analytics, has been working closely with Amdocs to deliver innovative and complementary solutions to optimize the network experience of connected cars and subscribers in mobility, to a number of major operators in Europe and North America, including the previous public Vodafone announcement here .



The collaboration is providing the communications industry with a unique view of its customers’ experience across transportation routes and enables CSPs to improve customer experience on the move. Amdocs and Continual are working to shape the connected society by leveraging IoT and supporting CSPs as they enter the connected cars domain, one of the most rapidly growing use cases for 5G networks.

Greg (Giora) Snipper, CEO of Continual, said: “Together with Amdocs, we are providing a route for CSPs around the world to enhance their customers’ network connectivity when mobile, improving mobility experience for mobile subscribers around the world. Our recent successes as a result of the collaboration prove that there is growing recognition among mobile network operators of the effectiveness of the joint solution in optimizing and enhancing mobility experience.”

Gary Miles, CMO at Amdocs, said that: “CSPs are continually looking to enrich their customer experience and enable the best quality of service over their networks and working together with Continual we are proud to be providing the industry with the ability to deliver optimized network access to customers on the move. The number of successes this year has been remarkable, and we look forward to working closely with our partner ecosystem to bring exciting new innovative services to the industry.”

