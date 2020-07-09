Angola and EU strengthen cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 9 - The minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, discussed last Wednesday with the representative of the European Union (EU) in Angola, Tomás Ulicny, the agenda of the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Angola-EU Path, to be held by video-conference on the 23rd of this month.,

The head of Angolan diplomacy and the EU representative in Angola also addressed issues related to the international and regional agenda, reads a press note from this ministerial department to which ANGOP has had access.

The Angola-EU cooperation strategy aims to help the country to develop, contributing to the fight against poverty and the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals by strengthening institutions and training their staff.