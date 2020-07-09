Global Patient Blood Management Market Trends And Strategies, 2030

Patient Blood Management Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

Major Players In The Patient Blood Management Market Are Haemonetics, Fresenius,Terumo, Immucor, B.Braun Melsungen, Macopharma, Biomérieux,Bio-Rad Laboratories.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient blood management market is expected to decline from $10.2 billion in 2019 to $9.95 billion in 2020 at a rate of -2.4%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The postponement of non-essential surgical procedures due to the COVID-19 lockdown also impacted the market in 2020. The market is expected to recover and reach $12.63 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 8.3%. The increased number of accidents, trauma cases and surgical procedures resulted in increased demand for blood and its products, which is driving the global patient blood management market. However, the high cost associated with automated systems is expected to limit the growth of the global patient blood management market.

The market for patient blood management consists of sales of instruments, accessories, software, reagents and kits used in the management of blood and blood products of patients. Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients who might need a blood transfusion by optimizing the patients’ own blood, minimizing surgical blood loss, and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia, thereby reducing the need of allogenic blood transfusions.

The global patient blood management market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product: Instruments, Accessories, Reagents And Kits, Software.

By Component: Plasma, Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells.

By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Others.

By Geography: The global patient blood management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American patient blood management market accounts for the largest share in the global patient blood management market.

Trends In The Patient Blood Management Market

HEMAsavR is a sterile medical device to capture and transfer blood, which is increasingly being used to collect and salvage blood in surgical procedures and respond quickly to unanticipated blood loss. Clinicians can economically collect sterile, anticoagulated blood without any need for specialized resources. By this, the upfront shed blood collection cost decreases, allogenic transfusions can be avoided with improved outcomes such as decreased patient mortality, low incidence of infections, and reduced risk of multi-organ failure.

