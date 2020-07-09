Global Genetically Modified (GM) Crops Market Segments With Growth Rate, 2030

Genetically Modified (GM) Crops Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global genetically modified (GM) crops market is expected to decline from $21.73 billion in 2019 to $20.69 billion in 2020 at a rate of -4.76%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $26.72 billion in 2023 at a rate of 8.9%. The environmental concerns and benefits offered by GM crops propels the demand for the market over the forecast period. The exponential increase in population around the globe also drives the need to implement genetically modified crops. However, stringent regulations imposed on the approvals of GM crops limit the growth of the market during the period.

The term genetically modified refers to the transfer of genes between the organisms using a series of laboratory techniques known as recombinant DNA technology. Genetically modified (GM) or genetically engineered crops are plants with new trait which does not occur naturally such as resistance to pests, improved nutrient profile, reduction in spoilage and resistance to chemical treatments. The GM crops which are grown commercially include sugar beet, papaya, maize, potato, oilseed rape, cotton, and others.

The global GM crops market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Others.

By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Tobacco, Others.

By Geography: The global GM crops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American GM crops market accounts for the largest share in the global GM crops market.

Trends In The Genetically Modified (GM) Crops Market

In September 2019, Bayer CropScience Limited completed the acquisition of Monsanto India Limited for an amount of $63 billion. This acquisition was aimed towards expanding Bayer’s business and consumer base in India. Such mergers and acquisitions are a trend in the industry.

