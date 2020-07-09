16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Midkiff circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

8 July 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge, Division 1 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) beginning July 8, 2020. This position will be created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Sandra C. Midkiff, effective August 11, 2020. Judge Midkiff has served as a circuit judge in Division 1 of the Jackson County circuit court since March 2002.

Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit for at least one year.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

