Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water Selects Electro Scan UK To Complete Sewer Assessment Project, Including Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining
Panorama views of Cardiff Bay taken from the water on a sunny day, with the sun bouncing off the copper roof of the Wales Millennium Centre
Electro Scan's patented technology precisely locates defects within 1cm accuracy and determines the severity of each leak in Liters per Second and Gallons per Minute.
As part of Electro Scan's Risk Assessment Method Statement (RAMS) equipment is thoroughly cleaned & sanitized, with Personal Protective Equipment and Social Distancing mandated during all field work.
Special Safeguards Undertaken to Limit Disruption to Environmentally Sensitive Farmlands & Livestock While Using PPE and COVID-19 Social DistancingLONDON, ENGLAND, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan (UK) Limited has completed its second sewer assessment project in 2020 for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water (DCWW). Using its patented state-of-the-art technology, the company's machine-intelligent sensors limit customer service disruptions, protects environmentally sensitive farmlands by eliminating the need for bypass pumping, and accurately locates & quantifies pipe leakage in a variety of pipe materials, including the ability to test Cured-In-Place Pipes (CIPP) liners for watertightness.
Traditionally, water utilities have used high resolution closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to internally inspect sewer pipes, requiring little to no flow in a pipe to visually see & record defects, possible obstructions, and leakage.
When pipes have higher flows, utilities may require above ground pipes to temporarily divert and bypass existing pipe flows to facilitate visual CCTV inspections.
Often requiring expensive equipment that may inconvenience property owners, and risk environmental quality, the use of newer technologies eliminate such drawbacks to accurately and safely locate defects when pipes are full.
In contrast to traditional CCTV cameras, Electro Scan uses a focused low voltage electric current, equivalent to six (6) AA batteries, to precisely locate any crack, bad joint, or improperly connected junction that may leak rainwater into a pipe (infiltration) or sewage out of a pipe (exfiltration).
The partnership of Bradley Weston, Electro Scan's UK Director, and Callum Meredith and his team at Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, insured the project was completed safely and with no impact to environmentally sensitive farmland, streams or livestock where the project was located.
Electro Scan's Bradley Weston was joined by Mike App, Vice President, U.S.-based Electro Scan Inc., and tasked by DCWW to locate and quantify infiltration on gravity sewers in the area of Mounton Brook near Chepstow.
Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) was recommended based on its ability to assess sewer mains without the need for bypass pumping and the availability of equipment to do off-road surveys without requiring a van or truck.
All landowners were notified prior to commencing field work and field safety was maintained in accordance with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water standard & practices, especially in the current situation with COVID-19.
About Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water
Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water (DCWW) is a not-for-profit company which supplies drinking water and wastewater services to most of Wales and parts of western England. In 2001 DCWW became a not-for-profit organisation with no shareholders, serving a population of 3 million, 800 treatment works, 2,000 pumping stations, and 26,500 kilometers (16.500 miles) of sewers.
About Electro Scan (UK) Limited
Electro Scan (UK) Limited (Company No. 9211607), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Electro Scan Inc., founded in September 2014. With corporate office located in Covent Garden, London, Electro Scan UK manages all service deliveries for clients and business partners in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
Carissa Boudwin
Electro Scan Inc.
+1 916-779-0660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2020 Electro Scan, World's Leading Sewer & Water Leak Detection Provider