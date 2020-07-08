Bryan Settje named Chief Operating Officer for Composite Technology International (CTI)

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced that Bryan Settje has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). This role will be managed from their Sacramento headquarters.

Bryan will now be responsible for aligning and managing CTI’s overseas teams in China and SE Asia, as well as CTI’s USA teams including sourcing, operations, quality control, engineering, inside sales, and transportation. Bryan will lead the execution of current operations strategies as CTI continues to grow and build on their leading reputation of delivering high quality products, consistently and competitively.

“For over 5 years, Bryan has been a significant resource and major contributor in the success and growth at CTI. Moving into a management role is a natural progression that utilizes Bryan’s experience both domestically and internationally which he gained during his nearly 24 years at Jeld-Wen. In his new role he will further assist us in global manufacturing expansion throughout multiple countries while continuing to enhance our cutting edge product line,” said Griff Reid, CEO of Composite Technology International (CTI).

”As COO, I am excited to provide a dynamic approach to new products, VAVE, diversified sourcing, and reliable supply of high quality and cost competitive products capitalize on new product solutions and continue to improve on quality and service for our Customers, JV Partners, Contract Mills, and CTI employees in order to keep pace with our customer’s growth and evolving expectations,” said Bryan Settje.

Bryan joined CTI in 2015 as CTI’s Executive Vice President of Business Development coming from JELD-WEN where he completed a 23-year career leading their door manufacturing operations in the Interior, Exterior and Prehang groups. Bryan’s responsibilities have evolved over the past 5 years to include building business relationships with key customers in the door industry, continuous improvement/Lean initiatives, new product development, and expansion of our manufacturing and distribution capabilities. He has built on his prior international experience in Europe by spending a significant amount of his time at CTI in their Asia operations. Bryan earned his B.S. in Business Administration and his MBA from Oregon State University.

About Composite Technology International

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.

