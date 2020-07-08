Media Advisory: AIAC Holds News Conference With Honourable Jean Charest

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Jean Charest, together with members of the aerospace and airline industries, will hold a virtual press conference to discuss how the Federal Government’s lack of a sector strategy for this important industry is putting jobs at risk and threatening Canada’s global standing.



Mr. Charest will be joined by:



Mike Mueller, Senior Vice President of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada;

John McKenna, President & CEO, Air Transport Association of Canada

DATE: Thursday, July 9th, 2020 TIME: 11:00 AM (EDT) WHERE: *VIA videoconference*

Please contact Marie-Pier Côté at mpcote@tactconseil.ca to obtain the videoconference link.

*Time subject to change if a governmental press conference related to COVID-19 conflicts. In that case, an updated advisory will be sent.

Information: Marie-Pier Côté 418 999-4847 mpcote@tactconseil.ca