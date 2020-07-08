Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Advisory: AIAC Holds News Conference With Honourable Jean Charest

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Jean Charest, together with members of the aerospace and airline industries, will hold a virtual press conference to discuss how the Federal Government’s lack of a sector strategy for this important industry is putting jobs at risk and threatening Canada’s global standing. 

Mr. Charest will be joined by:

Mike Mueller, Senior Vice President of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada;
John McKenna, President & CEO, Air Transport Association of Canada

DATE:  Thursday, July 9th, 2020
TIME: 11:00 AM (EDT)
WHERE:  *VIA videoconference* 

Please contact Marie-Pier Côté at mpcote@tactconseil.ca to obtain the videoconference link.

*Time subject to change if a governmental press conference related to COVID-19 conflicts. In that case, an updated advisory will be sent.

Information:
Marie-Pier Côté
418 999-4847
mpcote@tactconseil.ca

