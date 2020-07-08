Important Update for CytoDyn Special Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- Change in Location of the Special Meeting to be held on July 22, 2020

Meeting Date: July 22, 2020

Meeting Time: 9:30 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Meeting Access: http://www.meetingcenter.io/285700571

VANCOUVER, Washington, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders, and our community please note that the CytoDyn Inc. Special Meeting of Stockholders will be held on July 22, 2020 in virtual format only. In person attendance at the Special Meeting by stockholders will not be permitted.

To access the virtual meeting please click the Virtual Stockholder Meeting link. To login to the virtual meeting, you have two options: Join as a “Guest” or Join as a “Stockholder.” If you join as a “Stockholder,” you will be required to have a control number and password to login to the virtual meeting. The password for the meeting is CYDY2020.

If you were a stockholder as of the close of business on June 17, 2020 and have your control number, you may vote during the Special Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered stockholders, the control number can be found on your proxy card or notice, or email you previously received.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Special Meeting. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your CytoDyn Inc. holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 17, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration.

Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare at the following address:

By email :

Forward the email from your broker, or attach an image of your legal proxy, to legalproxy@computershare.com

If you do not have your control number, you may attend as a guest but will not have the option to vote your shares or ask questions at the virtual meeting.

Stockholders are reminded to vote their shares whether they plan to attend the virtual meeting or not. Stockholders may vote their shares in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in CytoDyn’s Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on June 22, 2020.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Special Meeting.

