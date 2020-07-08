Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,892 in the last 365 days.

Glatfelter to Report Earnings on August 4th

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2020 second-quarter results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.  Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company’s results.  Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What:         Glatfelter’s 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call
     
When:   Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (EDT)
     
Number:   US dial (888) 335-5539
International dial (973) 582-2857
     
Conference ID:   4699123
     
Webcast:   http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
     
Rebroadcast Dates:   August 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. through August 18, 2020, 11:59 p.m.
     
Rebroadcast Number:   Within US dial (855) 859-2056
International dial (404) 537-3406
     
Conference ID:   4699123
     

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials.  The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA and transitioning to new headquarters in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.  Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.  Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793
samuel.hillard@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com
   

Primary Logo

You just read:

Glatfelter to Report Earnings on August 4th

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.