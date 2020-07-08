miEdge Founder Mark Smith Joins Zywave Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave , a leading insurance tech provider of cloud-based solutions, today announced that insurtech innovator Mark Smith has joined its Advisory Board. Smith has transitioned to the new role from his previous position at Zywave as vice president of integration operations, where he helped lead the organization through the acquisition of his former company, miEdge.



As a member of Zywave’s Advisory Board, Smith will provide valuable industry insights and guidance to the company’s executive management team and Board of Directors. Prior to joining Zywave, Smith served as the founder and CEO of miEdge, the premier provider of lead generation, data analytics and prospecting solutions specifically designed for the insurance industry. Zywave acquired miEdge in December 2019.

“As the founder of miEdge, I recognized that I could only take the company so far,” said Smith. “I was fortunate to find a great partner in Zywave who could scale my business and elevate it to the next level. While my responsibilities at Zywave will change, my voice will remain in an advisory capacity and I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for the continued success of the company.”

Founded in 2011, miEdge delivers industry-leading, fully mobile-enabled employee benefits and property and casualty prospecting platforms. Since the acquisition, Zywave has integrated the miEdge solution into its Sales Cloud offering, in addition to continuing to utilize the data source internally to greatly enhance functionality within a variety of additional content and analytics solutions.

“Mark has played a vital role in the integration of miEdge operations and offerings into the Zywave family,” said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. “We look forward to continuing to leverage his expertise as he moves into an advisory role.”

