Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Brookdale Senior Living, Kingold Jewelry, and Pilgrim’s Pride and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD), Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI), and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.



Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD)

Class Period: August 10, 2016 to April 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

As of February 1, 2020, Brookdale owned 356 communities, leased 307 communities, managed seventy-seven communities on behalf of third parties, and three communities for which it has an equity interest. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers (“CCRCs”). Through its ancillary services programs, the Company also offers a range of outpatient therapy, home health, personalized living, and hospice services.

On April 30, 2020, Nashville Business Journal reported that a proposed class-action lawsuit had been filed against Brookdale in this Judicial District, which accused the Company of, among other things, purposeful “chronically insufficient staffing” at its facilities to meet financial benchmarks since at least April 24, 2016. According to the lawsuit, Brookdale misled residents and their families when it promised to provide basic care and daily living services. The lawsuit also claims that the proposed class of plaintiffs “have not received the care and services they paid for.” The lawsuit asks for damages and Brookdale to “stop the unlawful and fraudulent practices.”

On this news, Brookdale’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.22%, over two trading sessions to close at $3.12 per share on May 1, 2020.

The complaint, filed on June 25, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Brookdale’s financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company’s purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation; (iii) as a result, the Company’s financial results were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI)

Class Period: March 15, 2018 to June 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2020

On June 29, 2020, Caixin Global published an article entitled “Cover Story: The Mystery of $2 Billion of Loans Backed by Fake Gold.” The article stated, among other things, that Kingold had used gold bars that were actually gilded copper as collateral in loans and was now facing lawsuits as a result, and that Kingold had been delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

On this news, shares of Kingold stock fell $0.27 per share, or over 24%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020.

The complaint, filed on June 30, 2020, alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (2) consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NADSAQ: PPC)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 to June 3, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 4, 2020

Throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted Pilgrim’s Pride’s competitive strengths, advantages, and market positioning, which the defendants claimed had been achieved through legitimate business strategies such as a broad product portfolio and disciplined capital allocation.

However, on June 3, 2020, the truth about the source of Pilgrim’s Pride’s purported competitive strengths and advantages was revealed when the United States Department of Justice announced criminal charges (the “Indictment”) charging four executives in the chicken industry with criminal antitrust violations, including defendant Jayson J. Penn, Pilgrim’s Pride’s President and Chief Executive Officer since March 2019, and Roger Austin, a former Pilgrim’s Pride Vice President.

Following this news, the price of Pilgrim’s Pride common stock declined $2.58 per share, or approximately 12.4%, from a close of $20.87 per share on June 2, 2020, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

The complaint, filed on July 6, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pilgrim’s Pride and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) Pilgrim’s Pride received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ statements about the Pilgrim’s Pride’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

