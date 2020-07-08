Vishay Intertechnology 30 V MOSFET Half-Bridge Power Stage Delivers 11 % Higher Output Current in PowerPAIR® 3x3F

Dual Device With Integrated Schottky Diode Increases Power Density and Efficiency, Needs 65 % Less PCB Space Than 6 mm x 5 mm Packages

MALVERN, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high side TrenchFET® MOSFET and low side SkyFET® MOSFET with an integrated Schottky diode in one compact PowerPAIR® 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm package. For power conversion in computing and telecom applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiZF300DT delivers increased power density and efficiency, while reducing component counts and simplifying designs.



The two MOSFETs in the device released today are internally connected in a half-bridge configuration. The Channel 1 MOSFET provides maximum on-resistance of 4.5 mΩ at 10 V and 7.0 mΩ at 4.5 V. The Channel 2 MOSFET features on-resistance of 1.84 mΩ at 10 V and 2.57 mΩ at 4.5 V. Typical gate charge for the MOSFETs is 6.9 nC and 19.4 nC, respectively.

The SiZF300DT is 65 % smaller than dual devices in 6 mm by 5 mm packages with similar on-resistance, making it one of the most compact integrated products on the market. The device provides designers with a space-saving solution for point-of-load (POL) conversion, power supplies, and synchronous buck and DC/DC converters in graphic and accelerator cards, computers, servers, and telecom and RF networking equipment.

The dual MOSFET features a unique pin configuration and construction that delivers up to 11 % higher output current per current phase than competing products in the same footprint area, in addition to higher efficiency for output current above 20 A. The device’s pin configuration and large PGND pad also enhance thermal transfer, optimize the electrical path, and enable a simplified PCB layout.

The SiZF300DT is 100 % Rg- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the new dual MOSFET are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

SkyFET, TrenchFET and PowerPAIR are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

