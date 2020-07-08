Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,895 in the last 365 days.

Vishay Intertechnology 30 V MOSFET Half-Bridge Power Stage Delivers 11 % Higher Output Current in PowerPAIR® 3x3F

Dual Device With Integrated Schottky Diode Increases Power Density and Efficiency, Needs 65 % Less PCB Space Than 6 mm x 5 mm Packages

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high side TrenchFET® MOSFET and low side SkyFET® MOSFET with an integrated Schottky diode in one compact PowerPAIR® 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm package. For power conversion in computing and telecom applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiZF300DT delivers increased power density and efficiency, while reducing component counts and simplifying designs.

The two MOSFETs in the device released today are internally connected in a half-bridge configuration. The Channel 1 MOSFET provides maximum on-resistance of 4.5 mΩ at 10 V and 7.0 mΩ at 4.5 V. The Channel 2 MOSFET features on-resistance of 1.84 mΩ at 10 V and 2.57 mΩ at 4.5 V. Typical gate charge for the MOSFETs is 6.9 nC and 19.4 nC, respectively.

The SiZF300DT is 65 % smaller than dual devices in 6 mm by 5 mm packages with similar on-resistance, making it one of the most compact integrated products on the market. The device provides designers with a space-saving solution for point-of-load (POL) conversion, power supplies, and synchronous buck and DC/DC converters in graphic and accelerator cards, computers, servers, and telecom and RF networking equipment.

The dual MOSFET features a unique pin configuration and construction that delivers up to 11 % higher output current per current phase than competing products in the same footprint area, in addition to higher efficiency for output current above 20 A. The device’s pin configuration and large PGND pad also enhance thermal transfer, optimize the electrical path, and enable a simplified PCB layout.

The SiZF300DT is 100 % Rg- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the new dual MOSFET are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

SkyFET, TrenchFET and PowerPAIR are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust 30 V MOSFET Half-Bridge Power Stage Delivers 11 % Higher Output Current in PowerPAIR 3x3F - https://bit.ly/2NCEjp7

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?76288 (SiZF300DT)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157714911029787

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vishay Intertechnology 30 V MOSFET Half-Bridge Power Stage Delivers 11 % Higher Output Current in PowerPAIR® 3x3F

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.