Octiive Moves to Accelerate Artist’s Creativity and Careers

The digital music distributor rolls out plan changes to reward hardworking artists who want to “Become major. Stay independent;" Label Level yearly plans enhanced; Every user still gets no-hidden-fee access to the biggest network of platforms in the world, including Tencent in China and over 600 other retailers; First single still free to new users

/EIN News/ -- Aliso Viejo, CA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octiive, the largest digital music distributor and creativity hub run by musicians, for musicians, has announced changes intended to boost the incredible work produced by its users. In order to ensure that quality releases are getting all of Octiive’s benefits and the best chances of being heard on top streaming services, the unlimited yearly plan will now be offered only at the Label Level.

By far the best deal in the business, it allows any organization of up to 20 artists to release everything they produce for only $190 a year. Solo artists will still be able to take advantage of Octiive’s best-in-the-business, pay-as-you-go rates (which will raise slightly to $9 for a 1-3 song single and $19 for an album of up to 30 tracks). And as always, Octiive leads all competitors in paying artists the highest royalty percentage and getting access to the largest network of platforms including Tencent in China, Apple, Spotify, Google Play, TikTok, and over 600 other major retailers. As always, the first single is free.

“At Octiive, we’re all musicians, and we’ve optimized everything to create the platform that serves artists best,” said Dakota Corum, Octiive's Director of Operations. “With our reconfigured plan offerings we are able to give more to artists who are passionate about what they are doing. Quality always wins.”

The plan changes take place immediately. Pricing for past customers is not effected.

For more information, contact: Owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

ABOUT OCTIIVE

Octiive (formerly MondoTunes) is one of the world’s largest digital music distribution service platforms, supporting thousands of artists and labels worldwide including well-known names such as Chaka Khan, Master P, and Chief Keef. Since its inception, Octiive has earned its members millions of dollars in royalties, offering artists a hybrid pricing model flexible to their unique needs and interests.

Octiive’s core service offering provides the easiest way to get your music heard on more than 600 online stores including Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Tidal. Blending both a streamlined and personalized approach to helping artists build their careers, Octiive brings the best value in the market today. Octiive enabled artists to upload as much music as they want in just a few simple clicks, keep 100% rights and royalties to provide them with more revenue-generating opportunities, and stay up-to-date on earnings and projected sales across the Octiive network with transparent, detailed reports and analytics delivered straight to artists’ personal dashboards.

Octiive also offers an array of value-added services and products including marketing and promotions, mastering, video distribution, chart eligibility, and playlisting to provide a one-stop outlet for all distribution needs. Founded in 2018 by Mershad Javan and located in Orange County, Calif., Octiive is giving control back to artists by allowing you to sell and stream your music, your way. For more information, visit www.octiive.com.

Attachment

Octiive owen@thoughtgangmedia.com