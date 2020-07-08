Video Conferencing Market Size to Hit USD 6.37 Billion till 2026; Rising Demand for Seamless and Secure Connectivity to Augur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Video Conferencing Market Research Report Are Cisco Systems, Blue Jeans Network, Inc., Polycom Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.), Adobe Systems, Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Avaya Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video conferencing market size is expected to witness exponential growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2026. This is attributable to increasing demand for seamless connectivity among enterprises and growing adoption of cloud-based services across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop and Service-based), By Application (Small Room, Huddle Rooms, Middle Rooms, and Large Rooms), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, Observes that the market was worth USD 3.02 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 6.37 billion till 2026.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/video-conferencing-market-100293







The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been on a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/video-conferencing-market-100293





Video Conferencing is a modern technology that allows the users to interact with each other or hold face-to-face meetings without having a physical contact. Applications of video conferencing include negotiating business deals, holding business meetings, interviewing job candidates, and holding digital classrooms, among others. Besides, it is an effective communication tool that aids in business efficiency, accelerating and optimizing decision-making process, and reducing the company’s travel cost.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2018 and 2025. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Service to Drive the Market

Today, managing multiple sites that contain complex technology puts a huge strain on IT resources. There is an immediate need of solutions that are secure, flexible, and lighting fast to gain maximum from the virtualization of business. Intuitive intelligent cloud-based video conferencing solutions have the capability to assist in solving collaboration difficulties and furnishing seamless connectivity to enhance the workforce interaction and easily manage the meeting room systems. Besides, they aid in lowering down costs and improving productivity of the business. Therefore, increasing adoption of cloud-based service by several enterprises is likely to drive the global video conferencing market in the forthcoming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-conferencing-market-100293







REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Communication Technologies in North America to Favor Growth

Among all regions, the market in North America is expected to witness considerable growth and hold the highest global video conferencing market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing adoption of modern and advanced communication technologies such as NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and upcoming 5G technology, among others by the companies in the region. Additionally, the growing number of startups to cater to the increasing demand of the product in North America will bode well for the market growth. The market in Europe will witness steady growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as growing demand for unified communication solutions in the region between 2019 and 2026.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

VideoMeet Announcing its Expansion to Bolster Growth

In July 2020, VideoMeet, an Indian free video-conferencing platform, announced its plan for expansion with an infusion of around INR 2 crore investments. Developed by the Data Ingenious Global Ltd, the app has resources that can efficiently suffice the need of over 2000 people in different type of video conferences. According to the company, the expansion is aimed providing seamless and secure video calling service to its rising user base. The companies in the market are adopting strategies such as expansion of product offering to strengthen their product portfolio and gain a major chunk of global video conferencing market in terms of revenue.





List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Video Conferencing Market are:

Cisco Systems

Blue Jeans Network, Inc.

Polycom Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.)

Adobe Systems

Logitech International S.A.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Avaya Inc.





Quick Buy – Video Conferencing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100293







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Video Conferencing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Telepresence Integrated Desktop Service-based Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Applications Small Room Huddle Rooms Middle Rooms Large Rooms Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Enterprises Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-conferencing-market-100293







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Solutions Type (Conferencing, Communications, Task Management, File sharing & Synchronization, Enterprise Social network), By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, & Others) and Regional Forecast,2019-2026



Video On Demand Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Technology (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Size, Share and Global By Deployment Type (Cloud based & On-premise), By Solutions (Editing and Transcoding, Delivery and Distribution, others), By Industry Vertical (Education, Government, Gaming and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Unified Communication Market Size, Share and Global By Application (Video, Telephony, Conferencing and others), By Deployment (On-premise & Cloud-Based/Hosted), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Video Analytics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Crowd Management, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, License Plate Recognition, Motion Detection, and Others), End-User (BFSI, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Retail, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



LED Video Walls Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Direct View LED Video Walls, Indoor LED Video Walls, and Blended Projection Video Walls System), By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Retail, Airport/Railways, Control Rooms, Media & Advertising, Sports & Entertainment, Auditorium, Commercial Buildings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/video-conferencing-market-9425

