The Time to Pivot: Local Hospitality Company Switches Gears to Launch Project Safety Box, Commits One Million Face Masks to Healthcare Workers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A notable Toronto hospitality company has announced it has pivoted its business to distribute safety boxes with essential items such as masks and hand sanitizer after COVID-19 nearly decimated their restaurant operations. The company’s ultimate goal is to provide essential items in a quick and efficient manner and to donate one million medical-grade masks to frontline healthcare workers.



Project Safety Box launches as Toronto recently implemented mandatory face masks in all indoor public spaces and public transit use. Many Canadian municipalities are now debating similar policies and if put into effect across Canada, the demand for essential items like face masks will continue to rise. Each box will contain face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, surface sanitizer, and immune boosters. They will be sold online and will offer fast, contactless delivery anywhere in Canada.



“When faced with the unsettling knowledge that essential items were increasingly hard to find, with demand for some products surging up to 500%, we began brainstorming how to solve this problem right away,” said Matty Tsoumaris, Partner at Honeycomb Hospitality & Founder of Project Safety Box. “We had a diverse group of entrepreneurs around the table who shared a history of collaborating together and had complementary skill sets including e-commerce, technology, logistics, and marketing. That evening, the concept for Project Safety Box was born.”

Honeycomb Hospitality are the owners and operators of many successful dining and nightlife establishments in downtown Toronto including Baro , The Loft On King , Dasha and Petty Cash who were forced to close all dine-in operations in March. Recognizing that a full recovery for the hospitality industry was far from certain, they quickly pivoted and launched Project Safety Box in the hopes they could address lack of accessibility of essential items and protective gear.

Each safety box is customizable, including options for essential items for individuals and families starting at $39.00 CAD. Each box follows strict regulatory guidelines and sources only the best quality products to ensure the highest level of protection, with the face masks being a highlight for the boxes.

“As we prepare for reopening and restrictions are eased, we must remember that the fight to combat COVID-19 is far from over and individuals must ensure they have adequate supplies to return to their normal lives,” Tom Yawney, Founder of Project Safety Box. “Supply shortages means visits to three or four different stores, which is counterproductive, inefficient and amplifies the possibility of the virus spreading. With Project Safety Box, easy online ordering, Canada-wide shipping and contactless delivery will make it easier to get the products that people need.”

With each purchase of a Project Safety Box, five medical-grade face masks will be donated to Sinai Health .

The Allam Advisory Group has reported that over the next 12 months, the consumer demand for medical and non-medical safety masks will reach nearly 3.3 billion units. As restrictions begin to ease, a considerable stock of essential items will be needed as people start returning to their social interactions and some returning to work.

“We are proud and excited to see our world starting to open up again, but we know the fight against COVID-19 is not over and these items must be more readily available and affordable so we can get back to our normal lives in the safest way possible,” said Tsoumaris.

Project Safety Box can be purchased at www.projectsafetybox.ca .

About Project Safety Box:

Project Safety Box is an e-commerce platform allowing residents from across Canada to purchase masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, surface sanitizer, and immune boosters quickly and efficiently at an affordable price. With every box sold, Project Safety Box will donate five medical-grade masks to Sinai Health in Toronto, with an ultimate goal of one million masks donated. To learn more about Project Safety Box, please visit: www.projectsafetybox.ca