Church of Scientology steps up its online prevention resource center to help fight rising coronavirus statistics
With regions opening up, online How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center adds new educational materials with simple tools to stay well at home and at work.
The How to Stay Well booklets and videos are a clear and simple resource. Use them to help keep yourself and others safe.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Rev. Susan Taylor
As US COVID-19 statistics are on the rise again this summer bringing great concern to many, the question is heard: “What can we do about it?”
Perhaps each person should ask themselves: “What can I do about it?”
The answer “Stay Well” is a simple one. We have heard the saying: An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure. But too many do not know what to do or how to inform others.
The Church of Scientology’s How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center was created to provide basic information on what one can do to help keep oneself and others well.
The online Prevention Resource Center helps to bring answers to questions like: what is the difference between a virus and a bacteria and how do they spread, why is it important to wash your hands with soap, why can’t I use only hand sanitizer, what does personal contact and social distancing mean, what is the proper procedure for washing hands, why wear a face mask, what is isolation and why, as well as others.
Starting right after the worldwide spread of COVID-19 in February and March 2020, the Church of Scientology International released three basic online booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well; How to Protect Yourself & Others With a Mask & Gloves; and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. Along with these they released a series of Stay Well videos.
As statistics of new cases rose and as states moved into new phases of re-opening, the Church added two new videos to their How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center video series: Extra Precautions At Home
Rev. Susan Taylor, National Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in Washington, DC, noted, “Although the message of ‘Stay Well’ has been heard over and over, many are challenged with what that means and how to implement the procedures. The How to Stay Well booklets and videos are a clear and simple resource on how to do this. Use them to help keep yourself and others safe.”
Expanding their program, this spring staff and members from Churches of Scientology around the country donned PPE gear and broadly distributed hundreds of thousands of Stay Well booklets to hospitals, convenience stores, restaurants, senior homes, fire departments, police departments and other organizations for their use in getting the word out broadly.
To help local governments and others spread the message further about how to properly maintain personal hygiene and social distancing, the Church of Scientology International launched its online resource center at www.scientology.org/staywell in 20 languages. The materials are tools for effective prevention against the coronavirus and can be downloaded and shared for free.
Rev. Susan Taylor
National Affairs Office
+1 202-667-6404
