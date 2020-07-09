Injury Crash/ St Johnsbury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A403370
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: ST Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/08/20
STREET: Snake Road
TOWN: Newbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doe Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sierra Longmoore
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: X5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on Snake Road in Newbury. Upon arrival Troopers assisted EMS with the operator and extracted the operator from the vehicle. The operator sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transferred to DHMC by DART, where the operator is listed in critical condition. Snake Road was temporally shut down while State Police conduct an investigation into this crash, where speed is to be believed a major factor.