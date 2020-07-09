Injury Crash/ St Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A403370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: ST Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/08/20

STREET: Snake Road

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doe Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sierra Longmoore

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: X5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on Snake Road in Newbury. Upon arrival Troopers assisted EMS with the operator and extracted the operator from the vehicle. The operator sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transferred to DHMC by DART, where the operator is listed in critical condition. Snake Road was temporally shut down while State Police conduct an investigation into this crash, where speed is to be believed a major factor.