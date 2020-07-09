Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,893 in the last 365 days.

Injury Crash/ St Johnsbury

Revision

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A403370                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: ST Johnsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/08/20, 0750 hours

STREET: Snake Road

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doe Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sierra Longmoore

AGE:  17   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: X5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on Snake Road in Newbury. Upon arrival Troopers assisted EMS with the operator and extracted the operator from the vehicle. The operator sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transferred to DHMC by DART, where the operator is listed in critical condition. Snake Road was temporally shut down while State Police conduct an investigation into this crash, where speed is to be believed a major factor.

 

You just read:

Injury Crash/ St Johnsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.