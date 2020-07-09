2899 Lake Morey Rd Traffic Delays

Traffic alert – In the area of 2899 Lake Morey Rd Fairlee

2899 Lake Morey Rd Fairlee is experiencing delays due to a lines down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

