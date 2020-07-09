2899 Lake Morey Rd Traffic Delays
Traffic alert – In the area of 2899 Lake Morey Rd Fairlee
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
ST. Johnsbury State Police
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
2899 Lake Morey Rd Fairlee is experiencing delays due to a lines down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Samantha Sumner
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173