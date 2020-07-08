Latest Release of Core Security Visual Identity Introduces Breakthrough Role Creation Technology

New Smart Roles provide interactive, collaborative role designing capability to build roles in a smart, simple way

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Security, a HelpSystems Company, today announced a new release of its Visual Identity Suite (VIS), featuring the first of its kind Smart Roles. VIS Smart Roles enable IT professionals, security analysts, and business users to automatically generate user access roles based on parameters that mitigate risks.



The new Smart Roles capability is a breakthrough in the role creation process by providing role designers with an interactive and collaborative experience. VIS uses existing role definitions and overall access relationships to define an optimized set of proposed roles that can be accepted, modified, or saved. This new functionality significantly reduces the time it takes to define and manage roles accurately, and enables organizations to more effectively enforce the principle of least privilege access.

“With increasing pressures of an expanded remote workforce, companies today must ensure users have the right access to the right resources, while mitigating risks associated with having inappropriate access,” said John Racine, Managing Director, Core Security, a HelpSystems Company. “Role-based access helps achieve these goals, but it is challenging and inaccurate when done manually. VIS Smart Roles changes all this, offering an easy, fast, accurate way to create roles in any business.”

As part of this release, Core Security is offering organizations the ability to see a custom view of their own data with Smart Roles. For more information, or to schedule a demo, click here .

