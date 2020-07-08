Justin Belill Offers His Top Reasons Why Everyone Must Visit Mackinac Island in Their Lifetime
EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Belill offers five reasons why everyone should visit Michigan's Mackinac Island in their lifetime.
Michigan's Mackinac Island is one of the most unique travel destinations in the U.S. It's also one of the most underrated. In fact, many travelers have never even heard of this tiny island in Lake Huron, surrounded by water and spanning just 4.35 square miles. Justin Belill is one of few people in the world fortunate enough to grow up close to this little piece of Michigan paradise, and he recently discussed his top reasons why everyone should visit.
"Mackinac Island is entirely unique. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the island, so a visit is like truly taking a step back in time," Justin Belill said. "Visitors can explore the island by bicycle, foot, or even horse and buggy."
Justin Belill explained that the island's ban on motor vehicles takes travelers back to a simpler time. He added that biking around the island is an exciting activity to enjoy when visiting. Justin Belill explained visitors don't need to bring their own bikes, as there is plenty to rent upon entrance. Biking around the entire island takes roughly one hour, and there are plenty of places to stop and take in the sights along the way.
"Another reason to visit is to marvel at the famous Grand Hotel," Justin Belill said. "Staying the night can be expensive, but anyone can walk through the grounds and admire the hotel for just $10."
Justin Belill suggested opting for the $10 option to experience the grandeur of this hotel dating back to 1887. The hotel features 400 rooms and typically runs at full capacity from May through October. Visitors can also enjoy lunch in the dining room, a drink at the Cupola Bar, or browse the boutique shops.
"I argue that there's no better place to dine in Michigan than on Mackinac Island," Justin Belill said. "From the smell of fresh-made fudge to picnics with gourmet sandwiches and five-star dinners, Mackinac Island offers foods for all tastes."
Justin Belill explained there are 13 fudge shops on this tiny island, and visitors can watch fudge being made at all times of the day. It's part of the Mackinac Island experience nobody should miss. Justin Belill added that another essential Mackinac Island experience is taking a carriage ride. A narrated ride will take you past the island's most iconic sites, like Fort Mackinac, the Grand Hotel, and Arch Rock, providing interesting information about each of the sites. The information you hear from the knowledgeable guides here is more than you can read about in the pamphlets and guide books.
"The natural beauty, history, and unique character of Mackinac Island is something that I hope everyone can experience in their lifetime," Justin Belill finished. "I feel so fortunate to have grown up in this piece of northern island paradise."
Justin Belill