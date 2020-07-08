Covid-19: UN encourages government combat measures

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 8 - UN resident coordinator in Angola, Paolo Balladelli, Wednesday in Luanda encouraged the government to continue with its actions towards arresting the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. ,

This follows Angolan government’s decision to put in place new covid-19 controlling measures that include a lockdown on the capital Luanda and Cazengo municipality, in northern Cuanza Norte province.

Speaking to journalists at the end of an audience with President João Lourenço, the UN official said the measures create conditions to curb the spread of covid-19.

Paolo Balladelli who has bidden farewell to President João Lourenço at the end of a nine-year mission in Angola, said his organisation will continue working with the government, the civil society and international partners on social impact programmes.

Currently, the UN Angola structure is comprised of the resident coordinator’s office and 21 specialised agencies, funds and programmes whose representatives make up the UN Country Team.

Angola’s covid-19 records today show 396 infections, 22 deaths, 117 recoveries and 257 active patients. 101 infections have unknown links.

Cuanza Norte province has so far recorded nine positive cases of the disease.