Dmitry Piterman Unveils the Newly Curated Salvador Dalí, Marquis de Sade Suite
Dmitry Piterman announces the completed Marquis de Sade suite, a cutting-edge exhibition in the Monterey History & Art Association: Salvador Dalí ExhibitionPEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following his release of the newly curated Aliyah suite, Dmitry Piterman, and his wife Rebecca, have put together another spectacular showcase at the Monterey History & Art Association. The current suite is dedicated to Dalí’s artistic interpretations of the plays of Marquis De Sade, the 18th century French nobleman, philosopher and writer.
Known for his libertine sexuality, de Sade’s most notable literary works are scandalous even by today’s standards, fraught with carnal violence, drugs and anti-theistic rituals. As a champion of absolute freedom unrestrained by morality, de Sade lived out many examples of the sexual compulsions on display in his writing, so much so that the word sadism is derived from his name.
In keeping with this knowledge, the Piterman’s exhibition is also known as the “Sadistic Suite.” Inside the suite, you will find 25 lithographs based on three specific de Sade plays - Misfortunes Mistake, The Twins and Tancred. The lithographic prints are astonishingly crisp, pressed onto Arches paper and complete with the languid flair of Dalí paired with the shocking imaginings of Marquis de Sade.
Dalí was a seminal example of just how artists can embody the cult of personality and spectacle. He sought out outsiders as influences and friends, including the likes of Pablo Picasso, Sigmund Freud and Alice Cooper. As such, the avant-garde work of écrivain maudits (“damned writer”) de Sade, which was banned in France until the 1960s, is a perfect fit for Dalí’s surreal exploits.
Piterman is proud to unveil this one-of-a-kind collection for public view as the pieces reflect the spirit of radical innovation, a principle upheld by both Salvador Dalí and Marquis de Sade alike.
About Dmitry Piterman
Born in the former USSR, Dmitry Piterman emigrated to Brooklyn as a teenager. A man of many talents, Piterman’s first major accolade came soon after, as he received a track scholarship to UC Berkeley. During his studies, Dmitry purchased his first property, officially marking his entrance into the world of real estate investment. Since then, Piterman has acquired thousands of units throughout the world.
Now residing in Pebble Beach, California with his wife Rebecca, Dmitry’s fruitful career in real estate has allowed him to give back to his community. In 2016, the Piterman’s established the Monterey History & Art Association: Salvador Dalí Exhibition in Monterey, California. The Foundation displays Piterman’s private collection of over 580 original works by the famed surrealist, in turn reviving the localized history surrounding Dalí by showcasing the unique pieces that tie him to the Monterey region.
